Ja’Kobi Gillespie knew his counterpart as well as a teammate would.
He and Morristown East guard Micah Simpson have been friends since third grade, specifically when they both came to watch the Ladies Classic from the stands.
Nine years later, the spotlight illuminated two of the state’s best guards as they squared off one last time. At the same gymnasium where their friendship began, Gillespie and his Greeneville teammates celebrated senior night with another win over a ranked Class 4A team. Greeneville, ranked third in Class 3A, outlasted 4A’s third-ranked Morristown East 85-74 at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Friday night.
Leading by double digits most of the second half, the Greene Devils (22-6) saw their lead dwindle to 75-69 with 3:03 to play.
Enter Gillespie — or should we say, his two-hand flush which shifted momentum back to the home team. Greeneville’s lead never dipped below eight again, and that came on a layup and a dunk by — who else? — Simpson.
Gillespie’s second dunk of the night gave him his final points with 2:42 to play, as he finished with a game-high 34. Simpson led the Hurricanes (24-4) with 26.
“We’ve played with each other for a while,” Gillespie said. “(Simpson’s) ability to shoot the ball off the screen, I’ve got to follow him and that gives him a step coming off a screen. I have to take away one or the other.”
Reid Satterfield, the only other Greene Devil in double figures, fired in 27 points. Five of his 10 field goals came in the third quarter, two from 3-point range. Satterfield hit his third triple of the game with the third quarter running out, giving Greeneville a 63-52 lead.
“When (Satterfield) is playing aggressive, we’re a different team,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Really good to see that tonight.”
Gillespie then hit an off-balance jumper with his back to the basket for a 14-point lead, and Jackson Tillery’s 3-pointer made it 75-61 with 4:36 to play.
“I’ve done circus shots like that all the time so I’m used to it,” Gillespie said.
Kyle Cloninger, who scored 21 for East, rallied the Hurricanes with an and-one before Cooper Wright’s 3-pointer made it 75-69.
Greeneville cut the rally short there. Terry Grove and Jayquan Price scored all their points at the foul line, combining to go 6-of-7 in the fourth quarter.
Simpson’s lone triple pulled East within 51-48 in the third quarter, but Ty Williams had the answer from 3-point range.
Kameron Lester also hit from deep in the first half for the Greene Devils, who played without junior guard Adjatay Dabbs. Woolsey said Dabbs could’ve played if necessary, but that allowing his ankle to recover before the postseason was more important.
“We hadn’t played particularly well without (Dabbs), so for him not to be here and the guys to step up the way they did is awesome,” Woolsey said.
East center Braden Ilic, an ETSU signee, scored nine points in the first quarter. But the Greene Devils held him to two third-quarter field goals from there, as he finished with 13 points.
G 20 19 24 22 — 85
ME 13 20 19 22 — 74
G (85): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 34, Reid Satterfield 27, Ty Williams 7, Jackson Tillery 6, Terry Grove 4, Jayquan Price 4, Kameron Lester 3.
ME (74): Micah Simpson 26, Kyle Cloninger 21, Braden Ilic 13, Caleb Hall 6, Cooper Wright 5, Tyson Frost 2, Keegan Mink 1.
3-pointers: Kyle Cloninger 4, Reid Satterfield 3, Braden Ilic, Kameron Lester, Micah Simpson, Jackson Tillery, Ty Williams, Cooper Wright.