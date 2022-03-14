Ja’Kobi Gillespie continues to raise the bar for Greeneville basketball.
On Monday night at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, the senior guard was named the Class 3A Mr. Basketball.
Gillespie is the first Greene Devil and the first player from Northeast Tennessee to earn the highest individual honor for basketball in the state in the 37-year history of the award.
Ericko Sain II of Jackson South Side and JaSteven Walker of Fayette-Ware were other finalists for the award.
“We’re just really excited for Kobi that he got this award we feel he is very deserving of,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “It’s a great example of being talented and working hard to be your best.”
The Mr. Basketball honor is the latest honor in what has become a storied career for Gillespie.
Last year, Gillespie helped Greeneville to its first basketball state championship while being named the Class 2A state tournament MVP and a Mr. Basketball finalist.
This season, Gillespie has led the Greene Devils to this week’s Class 3A state tournament while averaging 27.5 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Gillespie and fellow senior Reid Satterfield are the only two players in Greeneville history with more than 2,000 career points. In recent weeks, Gillespie has finished three spectacular alley-oop dunks off passes from Satterfield, two of which have garnered the Greene Devils national attention via ESPN.
“As a coaching staff, we’re just really proud of where the program is right now,” Woolsey said. “Recognition is a great thing and you really enjoy it when it comes. It’s definitely fun and really, really, really nice.
“At the end of the day as a high school coach, though, there are things more valuable than just recognition. Influencing kids and having an impact on kids is what it’s really about. Leading kids, holding them accountable, helping them understand what life is about, those are the things that are most important. The beautiful thing is whether you’re winning 30 games or winning 10 games, you can still do that.”
Greeneville, 28-6 this season, now turns its attention to its state tourney quarterfinal matchup against Jackson North Side (20-7) at 5:30 p.m. eastern Tuesday at the Murphy Center.
Greeneville defeated Knox Halls 86-42 in the state sectional round on March 7 to qualify for its third straight state tournament. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson North Side defeated Portland 47-43 in its state sectional to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
“I think our kids are ready to play,” Woolsey said. “You can tell what’s really important. Kobi even mentioned in one of his interviews after getting the Mr. Basketball award that this is nice, but it’s not the only thing we came down here for.
“I think our focus for Tuesday’s game is going to be great. What we want from them is just great effort and to be themselves. If we can do that, we’re going to be satisfied with whatever the results are.”
Both Greeneville and Jackson North Side are perimeter, dribble-drive teams.
In addition to Gillespie’s numbers, Satterfield is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, while junior Adjatay Dabbs is averaging 10.5 points and three rebounds per game. All three guards have the ability to knock down 3-pointers as well as take the ball to the basket.
Junior Jayquan Price (4.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg) is another guard who can hit beyond the arc as well as drive to the basket.
Seniors Terry Grove (6.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Jackson Tillery (3.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and junior Ty Williams (2.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg) man the paint for Greeneville.
Jackson North Side is led by senior guards DJ Genesy (20.2 ppg, 5 rpg) and DeMahri Wallace (16.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
“(Jackson North Side) has great guard play,” Woolsey said. “But kind of just like with us, it might not be any one particular person inside doing a lot of scoring, but they all make contributions.
“Their guards can shoot it and can play, but their inside guys are great offensive rebounders that can give them extra possessions. We’re going to have to make sure we get bodies on people on every shot.”
2022 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II Class A
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Division II Class 2A
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Division I Class A
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Division I Class 2A
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Division I Class 3A
Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Division I Class 4A
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
2022 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II Class A
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Division II Class 2A
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Division I Class A
Grant Strong, Clay County
Division I Class 2A
Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Division I Class 3A
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Division I Class 4A
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge