ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its Football Players of the Week for games played during the fourth week of the 2021 season.
UVA Wise running back Jaevon Gillespie, a former Greeneville High School standout, was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week.
Gillespie, a r{span}edshirt sophomore{/span}, led the Cavaliers to a 33-7 win over Carson-Newman last week. He rushed for a career-high 166 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Included in his carries was an 80-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter.