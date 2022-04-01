What can’t Ja’Kobi Gillespie do?
He’s made Greeneville High School basketball history in about every possible way. So, of course, the Belmont signee had to be the 2021-22 Greene County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
By March, few people statewide were surprised to see Gillespie become the first Greene Devil to be named TSSAA Mr. Basketball.
The very next day, Gillespie threw down four dunks to help Greeneville cruise past Jackson North Side in the state quarterfinals. The state tournament MVP dropped 25 points in the state championship game to help the Greene Devils dismantle Jackson South Side 77-48 and win back-to-back state titles.
And all this came after one of Gillespie's dunks during Greeneville’s 3A Sectional win over Halls made the SportsCenter Top 10 on ESPN.
About the toughest thing Gillespie had to do was decide between playing football or basketball at the college level. He’s been All-State in both sports and had football offers from Power Five schools before ultimately sticking with basketball.
Gillespie averaged 27.3 points per game his senior year, bringing Greene Devils fans to their feet anticipating a slam every time he had an open path to the basket. He made 63.8% of his shots from inside the 3-point line while shooting 40.4% from deep, averaging 2.7 triples per contest. He and teammate Reid Satterfield are the only two Greene Devils to ever hit the 2,000-point mark for their careers.
Gillespie’s 4.4 assists per game were also a team high, while his 4.9 rebounds tied Reid Satterfield for the team best.
Oh, he also led Greeneville in steals (3.0) and tied Terry Grove with a team-best 0.5 blocks per game.
WOOLSEY COACH OF THE YEAR
Hard as it is to win a state championship, defending one might be tougher. But that didn't seem to faze Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey.
The Devils won their last 17 games this season to finish 31-6 overall and win their second consecutive state championship. Thus, Woolsey has again been named the Greene County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Since the 2018-19 season, Greeneville has gone 29-1 in the postseason. The Greene Devils have won four district titles and four region championships during that time, winning in the sectional round for three straight years now.
Aside from Greeneville’s 59-55 win over Stone Memorial in the 3A state semifinals, Greeneville’s closest postseason game was a 27-point win over Sullivan East in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal round.
One of Greeneville’s finest moments along the way came in December at the Arby’s Classic. The Devils pulled a 76-72 upset win over Florida’s Dr. Phillips, then the 17th-ranked school in the country which boasted signees heading to Kansas, Florida and Mississippi State.
A month later, the Devils avenged an earlier loss by taking down eventual Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett 76-68 at Hal Henard Gymnasium. By March, Greeneville’s march through the 3A state tournament run seemed routine.
Not to mention, the Devils set a new TSSAA state tournament record with 35 made 3-point baskets.
GREENEVILLE
Greeneville’s other 2,000-point career scorer, Reid Satterfield has previously been named the Greene County Boys Basketball Player of the Year himself. He buried six 3-pointers in Greeneville’s state championship win over Jackson South Side.
Satterfield shot 44.8% from 3-point range his senior year, averaging 3.1 triples and 16.7 points a game. Along with 4.9 rebounds, Satterfield averaged 2.1 assists — one being to Gillespie on the SportsCenter Top 10 — and 1.4 steals per contest.
Senior Jackson Tillery didn’t always show up in the scorebook, but Greeneville’s opponents were certainly aware of his presence. Tillery had nine steals and tied for the team-high with six rebounds in the state championship game — where he shot a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor with two 3-pointers. Tillery averaged 1.6 steals and 3.5 rebounds a game his senior year.
Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville’s only non-senior starter in the state championship, has yet to lose in the postseason. Greeneville didn’t get to play in the 2020 state tournament his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dabbs made 45.6% of his shots, hitting 41% from behind the 3-point line. He also ranked second on the team in assists with 3.1 a game.
NORTH GREENE
With North Greene’s season on the line in the Region 1-A semifinals, sophomore Jason Britton scored with three seconds left for the 65-64 win. He then scored in the closing seconds of the Huskies’ comeback win over Hampton in the region championship two days later. After Britton’s heroics, the Huskies doubled up Oliver Springs 70-35 to return to the Class A state tournament.
Britton dropped 21.7 points per game in 2021-22, hitting 53.4 % of his shots including an average of 3.3 triples per game. His 2.1 steals and 4.7 rebounds per game both ranked second on the team.
Senior transfer Jasper Brand adjusted from a perimeter shooting role to the paint upon arriving at North Greene, given his 6-foot-8 stature. Not surprisingly, he led the Huskies with 1.1 blocks and 7.5 rebounds per contest. Brand shot 51.7% from the floor and averaged 11.7 points a game his senior year.
Cody Freshour, another senior, wasn’t far behind with his 11.1 points per game average. Freshour made 49.1% of his shots and grabbed 4.2 rebounds a night, while leading North Greene in steals with a nightly average of 2.2.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
District 1-2A Tournament MVP Christian Derry averaged a double-double for his sophomore year, leading the Black Knights to their first district title since 2013. Chuckey-Doak’s 6-foot-8 center scored 17 points and grabbed 10.2 rebounds per game, along with his 2.5 blocks. Derry also averaged 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals, while making 55% of his two-point shots.
Junior guard Cadin Tullock led Chuckey-Doak in the scoring column, averaging 19.2 a night. Tullock shot a 37% clip from 3-point range and 52% from inside the arc, while grabbing 2.6 steals and handing out 3.4 assists.
Senior Hayden Anderson flirted with a double-double average. In addition to his 10.1 points per game, Anderson also grabbed eight boards and dished out three assists while shooting 30% from deep.
SOUTH GREENE
Even if someone stood in his way, senior Clint Lamb was determine to drive to the basket. More often than not, he’d either score or draw the foul. He made 162 free throws this season. By comparison, no one else attempted more than 107. Lamb averaged 13.1 points per game, second most on the team, with a team-high 109 assists for the year.
Luke Myers averaged a team-high 13.7 points per game, and South Greene got a boost by his return from injury. Myers led the Rebels in two-point field goals with 109, shooting 52.7% inside the 3-point line, while grabbing a team-high 74 offensive rebounds.
Chandler Fillers led South Greene in rebounding his senior year with 155 total, including 66 on offense, and his 46 assists ranked second on the team. Fillers, who had a team-high 45 steals, averaged 9.6 points per game.
WEST GREENE
As junior point guard Leyton Frye went, West Greene went in 2021-22. Frye averaged 18.9 points per game along with 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals this season.
Ethan Turner, another junior, gave West Greene a physical presence in the paint. The Buffaloes’ top rebounder this season, Turner averaged a double-double with 14.1 points and 11.9 boards a night.