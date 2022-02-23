There’s something about the sight of those orange Grainger uniforms that apparently brings out the best in Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
After dropping 43 points on the Grizzlies the last time Greeneville played them, Gillespie did it one point better in the District 2-3A championship game Tuesday night at Hal Henard Gym. He scored a single game individual school record 44 points in leading the Greene Devils to a 94-62 win before a large crowd on the home floor of GHS.
The victory gives the Devils the district title to go along with their regular season conference crown, and they will be at home again on Saturday night to tangle with Sullivan East in the first round of the Region 1 Tournament. Game time will be 7 p.m.
The Grizz started the game red hot and led 22-17 at the first quarter’s end, but once the Devils got things going in the right direction, the Grizzlies were helpless to stop the onslaught. Gillespie and his senior sidekick, Reid Satterfield, combined for 65 points, three points more than Grainger’s final point total. The two combined to knock down 11 3-pointers.
“I knew we had to play hard against them,” Gillespie said of the Grizzlies, who are ranked among the state’s top 10 as are the Devils. “They got the lead on us and we knew we would have to play a little better, and once we got the lead we were OK.”
The state Mr. Basketball finalist said playing Grainger isn’t any different to him than playing anybody else.
“I want to play hard every time out,” he said of the good luck he’s had this year against their chief rival in the conference. “What happens, just happens. It was fun.”
While Gillespie wasn’t all that concerned about Grainger’s early success, Coach Brad Woolsey knew coming in that the good shooting Grizzlies could give the Devils fits if things didn’t go as planned.
“They were making those shots early, making good penetration there in the first quarter,” he said. “We adjusted and got up on them a little more. Once we started scoring and got into the press, that was the game changer, I thought. They tried to slow the game down a little, and we had to pressure them more than we did in earlier games this year. Ja’Kobi did a great job on the back end of the press, getting some turnovers and we were able to get a good run on them.”
In addition to his 44 points, Gillespie had five steals and five assists to pad his stat line.
Adjatay Dabbs got Greeneville off to a good start by making his first two shots, both 3-pointers, but then picked up two quick fouls and had to retire to the bench. The first half was an absolute foul fest, as a total of 28 personals were called, 14 on each team. Those fouls really got Grainger in trouble in the second half as some starters had their fourth foul called on them in the third quarter. The Devils, meanwhile, showed much more depth.
With 3:40 left in the first half, Greeneville really began showing their muscle on offense. Satterfield never scored in the opening quarter, but hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Devils into the lead at 35-31. Grainger caught back up and tied it at 37-37, before Gillespie went wild on offense and scored nine of 11 points in an 11-0 run that totally turned the flow of the game. The one bucket he didn’t score during that spurt was because he dropped off an assist to a wide-open Ty Williams for a layup. The score was 48-39 at intermission.
Grainger’s hopes of a second half comeback were squashed by the GHS press. Satterfield hit two more threes and Gilliespie made four more goals, and the lead grew to 64-45 by the three minute mark of the third stanza. The Grizz had five turnovers in the period and GHS scored on each of them.
That 72-50 lead by the time the horn sounded to end the period was too much for Grainger to overcome.
Gillespie knocked down six 3-pointers among the 44 point total he amassed. Satterfield hit five as the Devils as a team made 15 long ones.
Jackson Tillery, who joined MVP Gillespie, Dabbs and Satterfield on the all-tournament team, never scored a point, but the smallest man on the floor led the team in rebounding with seven and was his usual aggravating self on defense with his tough pressure.
The Grizzlies (25-6) were led by Emmanuel Atkins with 20 points, while Jason Williams and Ty Branson each scored 11.
In the consolation game Tuesday, Cocke County beat Claiborne 61-38.
The stage is now set for the Region 1 Tournament. First round games are Saturday night on the home floor of the top two teams from each district. Greeneville will host Sullivan East while Grainger will host Volunteer. Volunteer beat East 51-49 in the District 1 consolation game Tuesday. Unicoi County won the District 1 title game 63-62 over Elizabethton. Claiborne will visit Unicoi County while Cocke County will go to Elizabethton.
Saturday night’s winners will return to Hal Henard next week for the semifinals and finals of the Region 1 Tournament.
GRAINGER (62): Williams 11, Patterson 10, Branson 11, Atkins 20, Overbay 6, Smith 4.
GREENEVILLE (94): Tillery 0, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 44, Dabbs 9, Grove 7, Reid Satterfield 21, Pillar 2, Lester 3, Williams 2, McGill 6.
3-Point Goals: Gr—8 (Atkins 4, Willliams 2, Branson 2). GHS—15 (Gillespie 6, Satterfield 5, Dabbs 3, Lester).
GRAINGER 22 17 11 12 — 62
GREENEVILLE 17 31 24 22 — 94