Greenville seniors Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield, and North Greene sophomore Jason Britton have been named to all-state basketball teams by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Gillespie and Satterfield led the Greene Devils to a 31-6 record and their second straight state championship (3A in 2022, 2A in 2021). Britton led North Greene to a 31-6 record and a second straight Class A state tournament appearance.
Gillespie, a Belmont University signee, scored a game-high 25 points in Greeneville’s 77-48 state championship win over Jackson South Side.
Overall, Gillespie averaged 27.3 points per game, bringing Greene Devils fans to their feet anticipating a slam every time he had an open path to the basket. He made 63.8% of his shots from inside the 3-point line while shooting 40.4% from deep, averaging 2.7 triples per contest. He and Satterfield are the only two Greene Devils to reach the 2,000-point mark for their careers.
Gillespie’s 4.4 assists per game were also a team high, while his 4.9 rebounds tied Satterfield for the team best. Gillespie also led Greeneville in steals with three a game.
Satterfield, who is slated to sign with Tusculum University on Friday, buried six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in the state title game.
Overall, Satterfield shot 44.8% from 3-point range, averaging 3.1 triples and 16.7 points a game. Along with 4.9 rebounds, Satterfield averaged 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
Britton averaged 21.7 points per game in 2021-22 for the Huskies, hitting 53.4% of his shots including 3.3 triples per game. His 2.1 steals and 4.7 rebounds per game both ranked second on the team.
2021-22 TSWA All-State Basketball BOYS Class A
Zach Amonett, Pickett County, Sr.; Roderick Robinson, Middleton, Jr.; Grant Strong, Clay County, Sr.; Taylor Groves, East Robertson, Sr.;
- ; Devin Jackson, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, Sr.; Geoffrey Shaw, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, Sr.; Jordan McCullum, Harriman, So.; Jason Anglin, West Carroll, Sr.; Demarkus Kee, Peabody, Sr.; Cadon Buckles, Hampton, Jr.; Chaunterrion Ward, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, Sr.
Class 2A
- Gavin Burleson, Summertown, Sr.; Gus Davenport, Cannon County, Sr.; Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville, Sr.; Nehemiah Bloodsaw, Tyner, Jr.; Donivon Thomas, Brainerd, Jr.; Colby Raymer, Kingston, Sr.; Jahvin Carter, Alcoa, So.; Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Fr.; Caleb Jackson, Power Center Academy, Sr.; P.J. Hillman, Power Center Academy, Sr.; Eric Steward, Douglass, Sr.; Jaylen Jones, East Nashville, Jr.
Class 3A
; Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side, Sr.; JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware, Sr.; Seth Grandberry, Millington, Jr.;
- ; Jackson Garner, Clinton, Sr.; Trey Morrow, Scott, Sr.; Tyler Lee, Fulton, So.; Cade Pendleton, East Hamilton, Sr.; DJ Genesy, Jackson North Side, Sr.; Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East, Sr.; Cade Capps, Stone Memorial, Fr.
Class 4A
- Elijah Bredwood, Bearden, Sr.; Amarr Knox, Bartlett, Sr.; Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge, Sr.; Jarred Hall, Lebanon, Jr.; JJ Wheat, Clarksville, Sr.; J.R. Jacobs, Bartlett, Sr.; Kristian Spencer, Whitehaven, Sr.; K.J. Tenner, Cordova, So.; Micah Simpson, Morristown East, Sr.; Dillon Atwell, Farragut, Sr.; Jackson Browder, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.; Eli Rice, Beech, Sr.
Division II-A
- Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark, Sr.; Daniel Egbuniwe, First Assembly Christian School, Sr.; Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy, Jr.; T.J. Thomas, First Assembly Christian School, Sr.; Christian Gilliland, Northpoint Academy, So.; Hayden Ledbetter, Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.; Brett Wright, Silverdale Baptist, So.; Jose Rodriguez, Concord Christian, Sr.; Trey Trull, Sacred Heart, Sr.; Jacob Shockley, Boyd Buchanan, Jr.; Luke Carter, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.; Jayden Jones, Goodpasture, Fr.
Division II-2A
B.J. Edwards, Knox Catholic, Sr.; Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers, Sr.; Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy, So.; Malik Dia, Ensworth School, Sr.; Blue Cain, Knox Catholic, Jr.; Al Peciulis, Baylor School, Sr.; David Craig, McCallie School, Sr.; Hunter Pratt, Christian Brothers, Sr.; Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest Christian, So.; Curtis Givens III, Memphis University School, So.; Zion Owens, Christian Brothers, Sr.; Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville, Jr.