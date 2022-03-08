There have been some very good basketball teams at Greeneville High over the past several decades, and chances are there will be some very good ones to come over the next several years.
But for the young folks in the massive crowd that poured into Hal Henard Gym Monday night to watch the Greene Devils beat Knox Halls 86-42 in the Sectional round and qualify for the State Tournament, years from now they will likely still recall the exploits of the 2021-22 team that featured Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield.
Two 2,000-point career scorers on the same team in high school? Unheard of, says Coach Brad Woolsey.
“It really is unheard of, but what I’m so proud to watch is how they love to play together,” Woolsey said after clinching a berth in the TSSAA Class AAA State Tournament, which begins next week in Murfreesboro. The Devils (28-6) will take on Jackson North Side, who beat Portland 47-43 in the Sectionals, on Tuesday, Mar. 15, at 5:30 p.m. (Greeneville time).
“That dunk was beautiful and all, but there’s nothing sweeter than to watch them execute,” he smiled. “I’m thankful I got to watch them play together.”
The roof almost exploded in the fourth quarter when the two seniors capped off their careers at Hal Henard with a highlight reel play that is seldom seen, unless it’s in a slam dunk contest where it’s practiced many times before it happens. The final points by Gillespie came when Satterfield bounced a ball hard off the floor near the rim, and Gillespie soared to grab it and slam it home, much to the delight of the throng. Even some Halls fans were clapping at that show.
“No, we don’t practice that stuff much,” Satterfield said of the play. “But we’ve been playing together since third or fourth grade, so we just seem to know where each other is at.”
Gillespie agreed.
“He (Satterfield) likes to try stuff like that all the time,” he laughed. “But we really hadn’t practiced that. It just happened. He bounced it high and I went and got it.”
It was the perfect ending to a Sectional game that was controlled from the outset by the Greene Devils. Halls walked into a hornet’s nest with the huge crowd, and the Devils came out and hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter. They made 9-of-13 shots, and Gillespie scored 13 with three 3-pointers, and it was 18-0 before the Red Devils finally got on the board, and 24-4 when the first quarter ended.
The torrid shooting continued into the second period as a 26-12 run left the Greene Devils with a massive 50-16 halftime advantage.
It all started o the defensive end, Coach Woolsey said.
“They followed to a ‘t’ what we wanted them to do,” he said. “They executed very, very well.”
Halls had trouble getting into an offensive set as they made eight turnovers in the first period, and 13 total in the opening half. Many of those mistakes were turned into transition buckets by GHS.
“We have fun when we play,” Gillespie said. “We got after them on defense, and we know if we play hard and stop them, we’re going to score on offense.”
Junior Adjatay Dabbs made sure there would be no third quarter comeback by the Red Devils as he hit five straight shots, four of them 3-pointers, in the third quarter, and scored 15 of his 23 points in that period.
After a 76-35 third quarter lead, the final period was played with a running clock. But there was time for Satterfield and Gillespie to bow out with the high-bounce dunk, and after Woolsey called time to clear the bench, he sent Satterfield and Gillespie onto the floor to wave to the crowd.
“They’ve been so supportive of us the past four years,” Satterfield said. “It’s really special. The crowd has grown each year, and it was really amazing tonight.”
Gillespie scored 26, Dabbs had 23 and Satterfield scored 17, 14 of them in the first half. The other two seniors – Terry Grove and Jackson Tillery -- handled things in the paint. Tillery grabbed nine rebounds and Grove had six.
Caleb Shaffer scored 13 to lead Halls (20-11), who was making only the second Sectional appearance in the school’s history. Kaiden Stanton chipped in with 11.
This will be Greeneville’s third straight appearance in the “final eight” at Murfreesboro. They won it all last year and brought home the school’s first gold ball (in basketball).
“It’s always good to win a Sectional game,” Satterfield said. “But it’s only a stepping stone for what we really want.”
“Our goal was to win this one and get there (to state),” Gillespie added. “Now we want to go get another gold ball.”
HALLS (42):Caleb Shaffer 13, Lane 2, Thomas 4, Williams 2, Simpson 2, Young 2, Rogers 2, Lane 4, Kaiden Stanton 11.
GREENEVILLE (86): Tillery 2, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 26, Adjatay Dabbs 23, Grove 9, Reid Satterfield 17, Price 3, Lester 3.
3-Point Goals: KH—3 (Shaffer 3). GHS—16 (Dabbs 5, Gillespie 4, Satterfield 4, Price, Lester, Woolsey).
KNOX HALLS 4 12 19 7 — 42
GREENEVILLE 24 26 26 10 — 86