Went to watch the latest iteration of what has become the best Class 4A football rivalry in the state between the Greeneville Greene Devils and Elizabethton Cyclones on Friday night.
Turns out, it was the Jakobi Gillespie show.
That’s a slight exaggeration, of course. The way Greeneville dismantled the two-time defending state champion Cyclones 42-12 takes playmakers all over the field and beastly linemen in the trenches.
But if there was an MVP award to give in this game, it would have gone to Gillespie. The senior receiver/defensive back caught five passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, and he also made several stops on defense.
Not too shabby for the Mr. Basketball finalist who is committed to play hoops at Belmont University.
“We said all week, we’ve got to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands, whether that’s Mason Gudger, Adjatay Dabbs, Jakobi Gillespie – whoever it is,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “I know I can depend on Gillespie. When things are tough, he wants the football. That’s the type of guy he is. If it’s a basketball game, he wants the dang basketball. If it’s a football game, he wants the dang football.”
Gillespie’s most dazzling play came with 4:35 to play in the second quarter when he caught a screen pass on the right side, juked one Cyclone at the 20-yard line and another at midfield before coasting in for an 82-yard TD that gave the Greene Devils much needed breathing room, 14-6.
“We just threw him the football out there and let Jakobi make something happen,” Spradlen said. “He’s a special, special player. He’s a Division I basketball player. And if he’s not a Division I football player, I don’t know who is.”
With just under two minutes to play in the first half, Gillespie caught another screen pass on the right side, bounced off one Cyclone and spun out of the grasp of another while picking up 34 yards before being pushed out at the 5-yard line.
That set up a TD run by Mason Gudger that pushed Greeneville to a 21-6 halftime lead and sealed the deal.
Gillespie wasn’t finished. Early in the third quarter, he made a leaping 17-yard grab of a toss from quarterback Brady Quillen on fourth down that set up another TD run by Gudger for a 28-6 lead.
“Tonight was very fun because we work as hard as we can every day,” Gillespie said. “We earned it tonight.”
Gillespie is a busy kid these days, playing AAU basketball during the summer while preparing for football.
“Football has helped me out with basketball a lot. I’m more physical in basketball now,” said Gillespie, who leads the Greene Devils in receiving with 252 yards and two TDs on nine catches this season. “You’ve just got to put the work in, really. You’ve just got to want it. I love football, too, so it’s not hard for me to put the work in for football, too.”
Greeneville basketball coach Brad Woolsey was on the sidelines for Friday night’s game. If he was concerned about one of his star players getting hurt on the football field, he didn’t let it show.
“It’s fun to watch him play football,” Woolsey said of Gillespie, who led the Devils to a basketball state championship last season. “He has the ability to make people miss in whatever he’s playing, and he has toughness to take licks and just keep playing.
“Does the thought of him getting hurt playing football ever cross your mind? Yeah. … But I get excited watching him play out here more than anything else. The fun factor overrides anything else.”
On Friday night, it certainly did.