Basketball prevailed after all.
Make no mistake, Ja’Kobi Gillespie enjoys football. But playing basketball at a Division I school that regularly qualifies for the NCAA tournament? Count him in.
Gillespie signed a national letter of intent Thursday afternoon to play basketball at Belmont University in Nashville.
“It’s exciting. I know I’m going to Belmont now, so I can focus on football and basketball seasons,” Gillespie said. ”It means a lot. I’ve worked hard for it and dreamed of that since I was a kid. They play in the tournament a lot, so that’s always been a dream, too.”
Gillespie will play for coach Casey Alexander’s Bruins, who have won 26 games each of the past two seasons. They finished 26-4 and won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title last year. Belmont has reached the NCAA tournament nine times since 2006.
The Bruins’ staff had reached out to Gillespie’s coaches at the beginning of the summer before watching him in a tournament. Upon learning of Belmont’s interest, Gillespie visited the campus the following weekend. On July 30, he announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.
Then the football offers came, most notably Virginia and Vanderbilt in October. But Gillespie decided to stick with his verbal commitment to Belmont.
”The football offers were exciting, but I knew I wanted to play basketball. I just followed my heart,” Gillespie said. “They’re a good program, a winning program, and I like the city of Nashville. They go to the (NCAA) tournament a lot. That’s a big deal. I’ve always dreamed of that.”
A two-time district tournament MVP, Gillespie also won MVP honors last season for the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference, Region 1-2A and the TSSAA Class 2A state championship. He was a finalist for the TSSAA Mr. Basketball award.
After averaging 14.8 points per game his sophomore year, Gillespie improved his scoring average to 20.8 per game for the 2020-21 season. He shot 55.6% from the court, hitting 64.4% of his shots inside the 3-point line while grabbing 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest.
Fresh off Greeneville’s first basketball state championship, Gillespie looks to help the Greene Devils’ football team win its fifth state title before returning to the court.
”Really, now I just want to focus on high school sports and the state championship,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie is undecided on his major but indicated he might pursue a degree in business.