RUTLEDGE — Ja'Kobi Gillespie was unstoppable Friday night, pouring in 43 points as the 4th-ranked Greeneville Greene Devils pulled away late for a 75-58 win over 3rd-ranked Grainger.
Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said of his senior star Gillespie, “The thing about him is he scores a lot but generally it’s the high percentage if you look at his stats. He gets those shots up and he makes them. He was smooth tonight.”
The Greene Devils seemed to be rolling right along in the fourth quarter until the Grizzlies were able to get the deficit down to 63-53 with just under five minutes remaining.
After Woolsey called a timeout, Gillespie took over by scoring 10 straight points and the Greene Devil defense held the Grizzlies to only five points the rest of the way.
“I don’t know how much better we got on defense, but I think we just made a few more plays on offense," Woolsey said.
The game was close to begin as the Greene Devils only were up 13-11 with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter. The visitors were able to pull away a bit to take a 21-14 lead at the end of one.
Grainger once again was able to get some shots to go down to keep things close but, after that, the Greene Devils took over with a 14-3 run punctuated by a dunk by Gillespie with 18 seconds remaining in the half. Greeneville led 40-25 at the break.
The two teams traded baskets most of the third period until Gillespie had another slam to put Greeneville ahead 56-38.
In the fourth, the Greene Devils built a 63-47 advantage and looked to be ready to ice the game before the Grizzlies narrowed it to 10. Gillespie made sure they would get no closer.
GIRLS
GRAINGER 55
GREENEVILLE 49
Round one between two of the best girls’ basketball teams in Tennessee went to Grainger as the 7th-ranked Lady Grizzlies rallied in the fourth period to top 2nd-ranked Greeneville.
The opening period saw neither team do much on offense.
Lauren Bailey hit a three for the Lady Devils at the 3:45 mark but that was it for the scoring for the remainder of the first period.
Grainger didn’t do any better as they scored only once in the final 4:46 of the quarter and that was Alia Maloney’s shot with three seconds remaining to make the score 6-5.
Grainger got things going to start the second period and built a 21-11 lead before Kyla Jobe stopped the run with a basket with just under two minutes left in the half.
The Lady Grizz were able to take advantage of a 12-5 run in the final four minutes to claim a 27-16 lead at the half.
The Lady Grizzlies opened the second half with a bang, building a 31-16 lead just two minutes in. But from that point, the Lady Devils seemed to gain their second breath and controlled the rest of the third.
Greeneville used a 12-0 run, highlighted by 10 points from Bailey, to take a 36-34 lead. The two teams swapped baskets late until Greeneville grabbed a 38-36 advantage to take into the fourth period.
While it was Greeneville that had the big run in the third, Grainger was able to string together an 11-2 output to regain the lead. Bailey kept the Lady Greene Devils close with five straight points at one point, but Grainger had just enough in the tank late to hold on for the 55-49 win.
“There wasn’t anything typical about this game. Greeneville did not show up tonight,” said Lady Devils coach Annette Watts.
Bailey was Greeneville's lone player in double figures with 22 points. She now has 1,421 for her career.