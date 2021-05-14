Well. Saturday night was no different last weekend with another packed crowd and a full field in all classes at Cherokee Race Park.
Shannon Gilmore took the top prize in the pro class. This was his first race this year and he for sure turned on some win lights. Gilt was a 003 on the tree, dialed a 481 and ran dead on with a 4 over the previous week’s winner Jason Sizemore.
Jerry Hunt of Newport took the win over Cody Hodge in no box. Ed Cannon took the sportsman prize and Beaton Lumpkins was the junior winner.