The Greeneville Middle School boys have earned the No. 1 seed for their conference tournament.
The Greene Devils recovered from a one-point loss the night before to defeat Liberty Bell 39-31 on Thursday night. The conference tournament begins on Saturday.
William Woolsey buried three 3-pointers in the first half and led the Devils with 11 points.
Trey Thompson, held without a field goal through three quarters, scored two baskets including a 3-pointer in the fourth to finish with nine points. Bishop Merriweather scored all eight of his points in the first quarter.
Yordan Gomez-Mills, who buried a 3, and Zaydyn Anderson both scored four points, and Maddox Bishop had three.
Greeneville came up one point short Wednesday night, dropping a 39-38 decision to Ross Robinson.
Thompson led the Greene Devils with 25 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half and five field goals in the second.
Anderson added four points, Bishop and Gomez-Mills each hit a 3-pointer, Merriweather scored two and Woolsey one.
GMS JV BOYS WIN CONFERENCE
The Greeneville Middle School junior varsity boys wrapped up the conference championship with a 33-28 win over John Sevier on Wednesday night.
Taren Claridy scored seven of his team-high 10 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Cole Smith scored nine points, Yordan Gomez-Mills had eight including an early 3-pointer, Braylen Kidwell four and Parker Quillen two.
Gomez-Mills, Quillen and Claridy each hit a field goal in the fourth quarter after Smith scored twice in the third.
The JV Greene Devils defeated Liberty Bell 48-38 on Thursday night, finishing their season at 22-0.