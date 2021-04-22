The South Greene softball team defeated West Greene 17-3 on Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels pounded out 14 hits. Haley Gosnell went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Sydney Gentry was 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored, and Lexi Miller was also 3-for-4.
West Greene started the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning. Hannah Deaton knocked in both runs with a home run.
The Lady Rebels answered with 12 runs in the bottom of the same inning. Whitney Casteel, Gosnell, Gentry and Miller all scored twice in the inning. Gentry had three RBI in the inning, and South Greene took advantage of four West Greene errors.
In the second inning Alissa Lawson reached on a single for the Lady Buffs and Lexi Anderson scored her on a bunt to close the gap to 12-3.
Casteel got the bottom of the side going with a triple to right field and Gosnell scored her on a double. Gentry reached on a fielder's choice and Miller knocked her in to move the Lady Rebels' lead to 14-3.
In the third inning Rachel Aiken knocked in Anna Willett, and in the fourth inning Willett pushed across both Gosnell and Gentry.
On Monday the Lady Rebels took down Cocke County 7-4 and 14-8.
In the first game Casteel led off the first inning with a double to left field and Evie Rader scored her on a double. Miller then knocked in Rader.
In the sixth inning Katie Willett was knocked in by Hannah Penley before South Greene scored four runs in the seventh.
A triple by Gentry and double by Katie Willett scored the first three runs before Anna Willett knocked in the final run with a single.
Katie Willett went 3-for-4 with a double in the game
In the second game South Greene opened things up with a five run first inning. Rader started the scoring with a double that scored Casteel. A double by Miller scored Rader. Then Katie Willett, Anna Willett and Penley followed with RBI singles.
South Greene scored four more runs in the second inning. A sacrifice fly by Miller scored Casteel and an RBI single by Katie Willett scored Rader. Anna Willett hit a single to right field and an error scored two more runs.
In the fourth inning Anna Willett scored after being hit by a pitch and Penley scored after reaching on an error.
In the fifth inning a sacrifice fly by Katie Willett scored one run and a single to left field by Anna Willett pushed across the final two runs.
In the contest Anna Willett went 3-for-3 with five RBI, Casteel went 3-for-4, Penley was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Katie Willett was 2-for-3.