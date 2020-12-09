How good were the basketball teams at Bulls Gap High School back in the 1950s and 1960s?
Pretty amazing, really, when you consider the size of the school at that time and some of the season records they posted: 31-3, 32-4, 30-5, 24-7, just to name a few.
Coach Ken Bailey passed away this week, and Greene County has lost another coaching legend, the fifth to pass on during the year of 2020, which will go down in history as a period in our lives that we would just as soon forget.
Ken Bailey was simply one of the best basketball coaches I’ve ever been around. Although most Greene Countians will remember him during his coaching days at North Greene and Baileyton, I remember him most for his tenure at the old Bulls Gap High School.
The Greeneville Sun in the 1970s treated Bulls Gap as if they were one of the Greene County teams, although the school is located in Hawkins County. We had a lot of readership in the community, and my sports editor in those days, Claude “Tiny” Day, would often ask me to cover a game at Bulls Gap. In fact a game at Bulls Gap was one of my first assignments in 1972.
It quickly became one of my favorite venues. The gym reminded me a lot of the old Greeneville High gym of those days, complete with the “crow’s nest” scoring box where I normally took a seat when I was there. But I always will remember Ken Bailey, and how he seemed to appreciate me being there, whether they won or lost. They didn’t lose very often.
Bailey’s Bulldogs gained notoriety in the era from 1955-1975 when, despite being a very small school, they always took on all comers and shocked a number of much larger schools on the hardwood. His popularity in the community did not end when he left Bulls Gap in 1975 to move “home” to Baileyton and take over the girls’ program there.
In fact, some 40 years after he left Bulls Gap for North Greene, the school named their gymnasium “Ken Bailey Gymnasium.” This was an educator who had been honored in so many ways, including being selected to the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2009, but I believe this night at Bulls Gap had to be a highlight of his remarkable career.
I had already retired from the newspaper in 2016 when the ceremony at Bulls Gap took place, but I was asked by the organizers to say a few words at the event, along with Jake Haun (1965-1969), Stanley Elkins (1964-1968), and Bill Carlyle (1954-1956), the long time coach of the Walters State Senators. Mike Reed, who was an assistant coach to Bailey and took over as head coach at Bulls Gap when Bailey left in 1975, was master of ceremonies. Reed continues to be a long-time member of the TSSAA Board of Control.
Bailey won 338 games during his tenure at Bulls Gap, and this of course came during a time when there was no classification, meaning the small schools played the big schools. His teams won five district titles. The Greene County schools always considered Bulls Gap a local rival, especially Greeneville High. Coach Bailey was quick to tell you that his Bulldogs at one point beat Greeneville 16 consecutive times. That will form a rivalry real quick.
I watched him handle players with a professionalism that very few coaches possess. He could get the most out of them.
I recall what he told me in 2009 after being inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.
“We just had good players at Bulls Gap,” he said. “We worked hard and put in a lot of time. At small schools, you sometimes had one or two years of a really good team, then you go through a few lean years. But the good players just kept coming at Bulls Gap.”
When he moved to North Greene, he was able to coach both his daughters, Sharon and Mary Ann. He also watched his son, Kenneth, now better known locally as Judge Bailey, play for the North Greene boys. He also was the first coach of the North Greene girls’ softball team in 1979 and led the team to a state runnerup finish in that maiden season.
In recent years, he and wife Amelia have been able to watch their grandsons excel in sports at North Greene, and most recently have watched the granddaughters play for the Greeneville Lady Devils.
It was always fun to hear his son Kenneth tell about how hard it was for him to get his dad to put away that old Bulls Gap dislike for the Greene Devils and don a Greeneville High cap or shirt when he began following his granddaughters.
While sports was a big part of his life, Coach Bailey also took quite an interest in his Baileyton community. He served in a number of roles there, including on the town’s governing board of mayor and aldermen from 1977 through 2020. He was also a very active member of Baileyton United Methodist Church where he held many leadership positions.
There are often certain things you go through during a career that you just wouldn’t trade for anything. For me, knowing Ken Bailey and watching him coach is one of those things.
In my time as a newspaperman and a sports writer, I got to cover in action three of the four Greene County members of the TSSAA Hall of Fame: Bailey, Coach Fred Sorrells of Greeneville High football, and Coach Larry Ricker of South Greene girls’ basketball. Although Coach Leonard Coffman, another Hall of Famer, came along before my time, I did know him very well and considered him a friend.
Knowing and being around Ken Bailey at sporting events over the years has truly been an honor. I met him first in 1972, on my first assignment as a sports writer, in the Bulls Gap gym. I last talked to him, I think, last basketball season at a Greeneville High game. His friendly demeanor never changed with time.
His legacy will forever be etched in local sports lore.