The Greeneville Greene Devils cranked out eight hits, all from the first five hitters in their lineup, en route to a 7-3 non-district win over Crockett at Dale Alexander Field on Friday night.
Trey Massengill had a double and scored two runs from the lead-off spot; Ayden Cheney, batting second, was 2-for-4 with a double; Avery Collins, batting third, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Nick Iezzi, batting cleanup, was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; and Will Hurley, batting fifth, had a double and two RBI.
Freshman right-hander Colton Richards (4-1) pitched the final three innings and picked up the win. He gave up three hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out three.
Senior left-hander Walker Townsley drew the start and pitched the first four innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked five and struck out one.
Greeneville avenges an 8-5 loss at Crockett on April 15. The Greene Devils, 23-7 overall and 9-1 in District 2-2A, are slated to close their district schedule against Claiborne at home at 5 p.m. Monday and at Claiborne on Tuesday.
Greeneville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth on Friday for a 4-2 lead.
Massengill ripped a ground ball just inside the bag at third and down the left-field line for a lead-off double.
Cheney followed with a single to left to put runners on second and third. Collins then doubled deep over the head of Crockett center fielder Tyler Hensley, scoring Massengill to tie the score 2-2 and moving Cheney to third.
Cheney scored on a ground out to second by Iezzi for a 3-2 Greeneville lead, and Corbin Cannon – running for Collins – scored on a sacrifice bunt by Will Hurley to make it 4-2.
Greeneville added three unearned runs in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Collins had a two-out RBI single and Iezzi followed with a two-run double.
The Greene Devils scored the first run of the game in the third when Iezzi singled to right with two out and scored from first on a double down the left-field line by Hurley.
Crockett starter Jacob Ayers took the loss. In 4 1/3 innings, the lefty gave up six hits, four runs, walked three and struck out three.
Crockett falls to 13-12.