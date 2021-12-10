JOHNSON CITY — By the looks of things Friday, the Greeneville Greene Devils are hitting their stride offensively.
Behind a game-high 33 points from Ja’Kobi Gillespie and 25 from Reid Satterfield, the defending state champion Greene Devils blew past the East Hamilton Hurricanes 72-55 in the Roundball In The Palace showcase at Science Hill.
It’s Greeneville’s fourth straight win with all four coming by at least 17 points. The Greene Devils (4-2) dropped their first two games of the season in November with the team’s football players, including Gillespie, still in the playoffs.
“I feel like we’ve started getting the pieces working together right, getting their rhythms right,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “It will be a process throughout the year, but I definitely think we’re taking steps in the right direction.”
Gillespie and Satterfield did their most damage in the second quarter, combining for 16 points in a 19-2 run that pushed Greeneville to a 36-19 lead midway through the period.
Satterfield sparked the spurt with a three-point play and a 3-pointer before Gillespie dropped in a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk off a deft feed from Adjatay Dabbs on a 3-on-2 fast break for a 28-17 lead.
Another 3 and a jumper off the glass in the lane from Satterfield made it 33-17. And Dabbs finished the run with a three-point play to make it 36-19.
East Hamilton trimmed the lead to seven points late in the second, but Gillespie responded with a free throw, a layup and a 3-pointer to push the Greene Devils to a 42-29 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way.
Greeneville took its biggest lead, 61-36, on a layup from Gillespie at the 1:41 mark of the third quarter.
Gillespie played just over a minute in the fourth quarter with Satterfield playing about four minutes in the fourth.
The Greene Devils shot 53 percent (26 of 49) from the field and hit eight of 12 free throws.
East Hamilton (4-4) got 15 points each from Ashton Munson and Cade Pendleton.
“We shot the ball really well. We had the right people taking the right shots,” Woolsey said. “Defensively, I felt like we were physical with their big guys overall. But our transition defense right now is about a 4 out of 10, and that might be generous.
“We’re not sprinting back on defense, we’re not communicating. We’ve got to get that corrected to be the best team we can be.”
Greeneville returns to Science Hill to face the host Hilltoppers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS Bearden 82 Greeneville 53
In a battle of unbeatens, Bearden used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to pull away and run its record to 10-0. Greeneville falls to 8-1.
The Lady Bulldogs led 45-23 at halftime and outscored the Lady Devils 25-11 in the third quarter for a 70-34 lead.
Bearden shot 50 percent (29 of 58) from the field. Emily Gonzalez led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points. Jennifer Sullivan and Avery Treadwell each finished with 18.
Greeneville shot 48 percent (22 of 46) from the floor. Chloe Marsh was the lone Lady Devil in double figures with 12 points.
Greeneville returns to Science Hill to face the host Hilltoppers at 3 p.m. Saturday.