KINGSPORT — The Greeneville boys’ soccer team improved to 7-5-1 by defeating Sullivan South 6-1 on Monday.
The Devils were led in scoring by Samuel Crawford, who netted two goals. Brady Quillen, Drew Hillyer, Josue Castillo and Darren Dietz each added a goal.
Drew Shelton had a pair of assists while Cade Snelson added an assist.
Keeper Aiden Creech and the backline of Jacob Hillyer, Cooper Shepard, Drew Hillyer and Connor Stayton held the Rebels to one goal.
The Devils will host Volunteer at 6 p.m. Tuesday.