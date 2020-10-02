As Coach Eddie Spradlen told his players as they huddled up after the game: “Everybody needs a game like this once in a while.”
The Greeneville Greene Devils completely humbled visiting Sullivan Central in a 77-0 romp Friday night as the school celebrated Homecoming 2020.
It was also Sullivan Central’s final trip to Burley Stadium as the high school will close next year to join up with Sullivan South and Sullivan North in a new school.
The Devils will head into the meat of their Region 1 schedule with a full head of steam, as Sullivan South and Elizabethton await in successive weeks. Greeneville is now 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in regional play.
While Greeneville appears to be surging, the Cougars seem to be in reverse, being shut out for the third straight week after opening the season with a pair of victories.
Greeneville won this game with ease by getting started on the correct foot, as they tallied two quick touchdowns without their offense ever taking the field. Nine different players scored touchdowns as the reserves began playing in the second quarter and everybody got into the action, making a chilled homecoming crowd happy.
The game was only 16 seconds old when Mason Gudger crossed the goal line for the first of 11 touchdowns his team would score on the night. Gudger took the game’s opening kickoff and returned it 78 yards to paydirt, leaving would-be tacklers grasping for air as the speedster bolted goalward. Cooper Graham got the PAT.
The Cougars were forced to punt on their first possession, but that idea fell apart when a poor snap from center got away from punter Drew Mullins and there was a mad scramble for the loose ball at the Central 4-yard line. Greeneville’s Trey Mayes came up with it and took a huge dive across the goal line for the touchdown that put the Devils up 14-0 without any help from the offense.
The Devils got their offense on the field for the first time after Central was forced to punt again, and a nice punt return by Nick Iezzi had the Devils in position at the SC 31. Sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen, forced into action last week when Drew Gregg was lost for the year with a knee injury, moved his team to the end zone with Iezzi getting the score on a 1-yard plunge. Graham’s PAT put GHS up 21-0 with 5:29 still left in the opening period.
About the only highlight for the Cougars came shortly thereafter when Central stopped a Devil drive as Landon Locklear intercepted a lateral handoff by Quillen at the SC 24.
That seemed to give the visitors a little life as they pieced together two first downs and moved across the 50, but Iezzi came up with a pass interception to stop that mild threat.
Greeneville turned that pick into points, as Gudger on first down went around the left end for 27 yards and a touchdown to increase the lead to 28-0.
Reserve quarterback Izaiah Hall came into the game in the second quarter and had an immediate effect, hitting Jaden Stevenson on a 30-yard touchdown pass that boosted the score to 35-0.
Two minutes later, after Greeneville had recovered a Central fumble, Hall scored on a 16-yard run to culminate a 4-play, 64-yard drive and the score was 42-0.
The Cougars got their best drive of the night going and moved from their 27 all the way to the GHS 27 before turning it over on downs. Here came the Devils again just before intermission, with Hall leading the drive down the field and Damien Short scoring on a 1-yard dive. The PAT followed and Greeneville had a 49-0 lead at intermission.
The reserves had a good time in the second half as the scores kept coming despite a running clock. Jacob Harmon blocked a Central punt to start the third quarter and Greeneville recovered inside the 10. Bryson Myers got the 6-pointer on a 6-yard run and Quinton Brandon came on to boot the PAT and a 56-0 lead.
A pass interception by Nikolas Pillar gave the Devils the ball back at midfield and freshman Corbin Cannon came on to lead the offense at quarterback. He scored on a 27-yard run to end a 52-yard drive in 8 plays and a 63-0 advantage.
Cannon got his second touchdown of the night in the final quarter on a 29-yard run, and freshman Zac Chrisman capped it off with a 50-yard TD run late in the contest.
Greeneville finished with 384 total yards, 292 rushing and 92 passing. Izaiah Hall had 62 yards and Chrisman had 59 with Cannon rushing for 58. Adjatay Dabbs had two of the teams 5 pass receptions. Cooper Graham converted 7-of-7 PATs while Quinton Brandon was a perfect 4-of-4.
The Cougars had only 54 yards rushing in the game and 95 yards passing. That had five turnovers, with three lost fumbles and two pass interceptions.
The Devils go to Sullivan South next Friday before returning home to face Elizabethton the following week.