Once Greeneville started finding feet, the District 1-2A tournament champions found the back of the net quickly.
The Greene Devils cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal at Burley Stadium, needing just 64 minutes to defeat Union County 9-0.
Three players scored twice for Greeneville (12-5-3), which will host Tennessee High in a district championship rematch for Thursday’s region title. The Greene Devils look to reclaim the region crown after finishing runner-up last season to eventual state champion Sevier County, which has since relocated to Class 3A.
Senior forward Blake Rogers gave Greeneville its first two goals. Drew Shelton crossed to him for a sixth minute tap-in, and Austin Beets assisted Rogers in the 11th minute. Rogers went top shelf on a 10-yard laser for a 2-0 lead.
“We started slow, first 10 minutes of the game; I think the heat got to both teams,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We were able to find our feet at about the 10-minute mark then started to find feet a whole lot better and do the things we do. Overall pretty pleased.”
Shelton, who had two assists, scored two goals himself just a minute apart. His 18-yard laser in the 28th minute and 15-yard shot a minute later put Greeneville ahead 6-0.
Shelton’s assist came on a corner kick in the 19th minute, as senior forward Cade Snelson finished with a header.
Brody Inscore scored both of his goals in the second half, the first from 18 yards in the 54th minute. His second goal ended the match by mercy rule in the 64th.
“It’s nice to be able to count on so many guys to step on the field and maintain our level of play no matter who comes on,” Graham said. “It gives us a chance to rest legs and get more bodies in there and add some depth as we go into this postseason. We’re starting to go into a time where we’re going to be playing five games in a matter of eight or nine days. We’ll need that freshness. We’ll need those guys to come in and do big things for us.”
Spencer Robinson scored Greeneville’s fourth goal in the 27th minute off a Zack Barnes assist.
Ricky Thompson’s 15-yard finish made it 7-0 at halftime.
The Greene Devils took 37 shots, 25 on goal, and didn’t allow any shots by the Patriots. The Greene Devils also had nine corner kick opportunities to Union County’s none. Patriot goalkeeper Caston LaRue saved 16 shots.
“We either found the keeper or hit the back of a white jersey more times than not in the first half,” Graham said. “Unlucky, but at least we were creating those opportunities. That’s something as coaches we’re proud of.”
UP NEXT
Greeneville entertains Tennessee High at Burley Stadium Thursday night, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Thursday’s winner will host in Saturday’s Class 2A sectional round, while the loser will travel.