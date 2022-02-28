In past seasons, games with Sullivan East have been very competitive for the Greeneville Greene Devils, including last year when coach Brad Woolsey’s squad had to go overtime to get a tournament victory.
Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium, the Devils just had too much offensive firepower while at the same time dominating on the backboards and rolled past the Patriots 82-55 in the Region 1-3A quarterfinals.
The win allows the Greene Devils to advance to Tuesday night’s semifinal round, where they will take on Elizabethton with hopes of earning a berth in the regional finals on Thursday, and a trip to the Sectionals (sub-state) next Monday night.
The Greene Devils got 31 points from Ja’Kobi Gillespie, 19 from Reid Satterfield and 15 from Adjatay Dabbs and pulled away from the Patriots in the middle two quarters.
Satterfield passed the 2,000 point plateau for his GHS career with his 19 points, Gillespie is nearing the 2,000 point mark, and another 2,000 point scorer was on the floor in Dylan Bartley of Sullivan East. That’s lots of offense.
“Games with Sullivan East have traditionally been close ones,” Woolsey said after the game. “They gave us a fit last year, and three or four of them played on that team, including Bartley (Dylan), who is really a tough out. They are always so consistent, have great players and shoot the ball well.”
Rebounding was the key, especially early in the game, the coach added.
“In the first half they were loading up on our shooters outside, which made it a bit easier on the boards, but I thought Terry (Grove) just really did a good job in there. He got some early putbacks on our misses and I think that helped us get in the lead and eventually take control.”
Bartley, who finished with 28 points on the night, missed his first three before getting in rhythm, and the Devils responded with a 9-0 lead in the first 2:30 of the game that forced East to burn a time out. Gillespie hit two buckets and Dabbs scored twice, one a three from the corner, in that run.
But East charged back, closing to 17-15 late in the period and settled for a 19-15 deficit at the end of the period.
A layup by Bartley after a steal cut the gap to 19-17 with 6:52 left in the half, but the Patriots did not score another field goal the rest of the period. Meanwhile the Devils went on a 21-5 run to pull into a 40-22 halftime margin and put some distance between them and their rivals.
Satterfield was especially effective in the second quarter run as he scored 12 in the quarter, three 3-pointers and three free throws when he was fouled on another long shot attempt. Gillespie picked up his second personal early in the second and had to spend some time on the bench in the quarter, but his teammates picked up the slack and never really let the Pats stage a serious rally.
Satterfield got only one second half field goal after taking a spill under the bucket while driving for a goal and caused some anxious moments for the Devil faithful, but he seemed to recover as he came back later in the half.
But Gillespie and Dabbs took over the offense in the third, each scoring 11 points. Bartley tried to keep his team in it, scoring 12 in the quarter, but Greeneville expanded the lead to 65-42 by the close of the period.
The Devils got the lead as high as 35 points midway of the fourth before reserves took over and finished things up.
“We’ll prepare as usual for Elizabethton,” Woolsey said. “We’ve got some things to work on. We made some passes that were turnovers because they were able to get a hand on the pass. We’ll look at some other things. But it was a good win against a very worthy opponent.”
Grove finished as the leader on the boards with eight caroms for GHS, while Satterfield yanked down seven and Jackson Tillery had six.
Braden Standridge scored 11 points to go along with the 28 scored by Bartley.
In other quarterfinal games played Saturday, District 1 dominated as Unicoi beat Claiborne 74-46, Elizabethton held off Cocke County 63-60, and Volunteer upset Grainger 64-62.
Volunteer will take on Unicoi County at 6 p.m. Tuesday before the Devils tangle with the Cyclones at 7:30.
The Region 1-3A girls’ semifinals are tonight. Grainger plays Elizabethton in the 6 p.m. game, while Greeneville meets Cocke County at 7:30. These are elimination games. The winners move on to Wednesday’s regional championship game at 7 p.m.
SULLIVAN EAST (55): Braden Standridge 11, Murray 7, Dylan Bartley 28, Tate 7, Milhorn 2.
GREENEVILLE (82): Tillery 0, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 31, Adjatay Dabbs 15, Grove 7, Reid Satterfield 19, Willliams 3, Woolsey 3, Lester 2, Pillar 2.
3-Point Goals: SE—4 (Bartley 2, Murray, Tate). GHS—11 (Satterfield 4, Gillespie 3, Dabbs 3, Woolsey).
SULLIVAN EAST 15 7 20 13 — 55
GREENEVILLE 19 21 25 17 — 82