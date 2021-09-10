The more these Greeneville Greene Devils play, the more they look like the school’s state championship teams from 2017 and 2018.
On Friday night at Burley Stadium, the Greene Devils made roadkill of the Morristown West Trojans, 55-7.
The two teams hadn’t played since 2018, and this was supposed to be a renewal of a once heated rivalry from the old Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference years.
Had it not been for Greeneville making substitutions midway through the second quarter, though, the Greene Devils’ margin of victory would have likely been larger than 48 points.
Far larger.
And just like the state championship teams from 2017 and 2018, these Greene Devils now have lopsided wins over Morristown West, Elizabethton and Grainger this season.
“Those (2017 and 2018) teams were really special, and this team has a chance to be real special,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Greene Devils are 4-0. “But we have a lot of work to do to get to that point.”
Senior lineman Mikeal Pillar, a freshman on Greeneville’s 2018 title team, says he’s starting to get a little sense of deja vu.
“We have a lot of special guys just like (the 2017 and 2018 teams) did,” he said. “We feel like we have a great chance.”
Reminiscent of Greeneville’s quick-strike offenses from 2017 and 2018, it took just 22 seconds for these Greene Devils to put the Trojans on the ropes.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Mason Laws caught a short pass to the right side from Brady Quillen and turned it into an 82-yard touchdown.
Cooper Graham kicked the first of his seven PATs to give Greeneville a 7-0 lead.
On its next possession, Greeneville put the game away on a 12-yard TD run by Mason Gudger that made it 14-0 at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter.
Greeneville then got two TD passes from Quillen to Jakobi Gillespie to build a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The first covered seven yards and the second was a screen pass to the right that Gillespie turned into a 45-yard score.
“When we can get the ball out there on the edge, we have some big athletic bodies on the line who can get down field and make some blocks,” Spradlen said. “Those dudes on the line – Angus Wirt at center, Terry Grove at left tackle, Mikeal Pillar at left guard, Kameron Lester at right tackle and Ty Williams at right guard – can run. They’re athletic, they can get in somebody’s way and those guys on the edge have a chance to score every time.”
The Greene Devils made it 35-0 on a 37-yard TD pass from Quillen to Jaden Stevenson deep down the left side at the 9:59 mark of the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Greeneville’s lead swelled to 42-0 on a 69-yard TD run by Gudger at the 8:14 mark of the second.
Greeneville then went to the bench and got a screen pass from backup quarterback Corbin Cannon to Adjatay Dabbs that went for a 21-yard TD and a 49-0 halftime lead.
Morristown West got on the board on a 27-yard TD run by Landon Howard midway through the fourth quarter.
Greeneville’s Carson Quillen punched in the game’s final score on a 13-yard run with 36 seconds to play.
Greeneville finished with 544 yards offense. The Greene Devils rolled up 470 of that in the first half while holding Morristown West to just 46 yards.
“Our dudes fly around on defense,” said Spradlen, whose defense has allowed just 42 points through four games this season. “The same way we talk about the offensive line, our defensive line is as good as anybody’s around. They’re big, athletic, can run and can get to the football quick.”
Quillen completed nine of 10 passes for 255 yards and four TDs, while Cannon was 3-of-10 for 41 yards and a TD with one interception.
Gudger finished with 122 yards and two TDs on eight carries, and Damien Short added 40 yards on four carries.
Greeneville, now 4-0, will host Volunteer on Friday.