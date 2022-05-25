MURFREESBORO — Despite playing some of its best soccer, Greeneville won’t have the chance to prove itself as Tennessee's best 2A team.
The Greene Devils took three times as many shots as their semifinal opponent. Valor Collegiate Academy managed only two shots on goal, but one found its target and lifted the Wildcats into Friday’s 2A state championship with a 1-0 win over Greeneville on Wednesday’s windy semifinal round.
“In our opinion, we’re the best team here, and that’s hard because the scoreboard doesn’t show it and we’re not going to move on to play in that championship,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. ”This is one of the toughest losses we’ve had just because the team we had, where this team started from and where they are now … these guys were playing some of their best soccer.”
The amount of shots taken certainly echo Graham’s viewpoint. Greeneville shot the ball 21 times with six attempts on goal, while the Wildcats (16-4-4) took a total of seven shots.
Aiden Creech saved Valor’s only shot on goal during the first half, his last save in a Greeneville uniform.
Ryan Sparks went backside and broke the scoreless tie in the 53rd minute. Michael Wright passed to him on the right side of the 18-yard box, where Sparks sent the ball low and away into the left side net.
Drew Shelton nearly had the equalizer three minutes later, but his shot grazed the crossbar and went out of play. Shelton’s straightaway laser in the 75th minute went just wide, and the Greene Devils couldn’t get another shot.
Brady Quillen and Shelton both led Greeneville with five shots taken.
“We knew the longer it took us to capitalize, the more hope it gave (Valor),” Graham said. “We had great opportunities, great possession. We just gave up one backside mark and the kid turned around and hit the thing in the side net. That’s a tough way to go out.”
Blake Rogers’ equalizer attempt in the 64th minute hit the right post. Cade Snelson took three shots, matching Austin Beets with two attempts on goal.
Seniors Zack Barnes, Cooper Shepard, Park Mitchel, Snelson, Rogers, and Creech saw their careers end with the loss. The group, which lost their sophomore year to COVID, still won three district and two region tournaments and never missed the TSSAA state tournament — including a state title their freshman year. The Devils finished 15-6-3 overall.
”These guys came to practice with the attitude of working hard,” Graham said. “We’d go back and look at film, they’d ask how they can make themselves better and they apply it on the field. And they’ve improved every single week we’ve come out here.”
Mitchell York made six saves for Valor, which will face Page for the Class 2A state championship on Friday. Page took a 1-0 decision over Red Bank in its semifinal match.