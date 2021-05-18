This one hurts.
The Greeneville Greene Devils had their season of state championship expectations come to an end with a stunning 6-5 loss to the Sullivan South Rebels in the Region 1-2A semifinals on Monday at Dale
Alexander Field in Greeneville.
The Greene Devils, who were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A this season, finish their season with a 28-8 record.
“It’s hard to define a season based off of one game,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “This team has had a great season with a lot of signature wins. We had several wins over 3A teams, we played the No. 1 team in 3A, and we beat the No. 1 team in Class A.
“We didn’t win the last game of the season, which we all wish we could, but these guys had a really good season beating some teams that were really, really good. I hope that’s what defines our season.”
Monday’s loss to Sullivan South wasn’t shocking because the Rebels aren’t worthy. During the regular season on March 23, Greeneville needed 11 innings to pull out a 5-4 win at Sullivan South.
But Isaac Haynie – Sullivan South’s lead-off hitter – hitting a two-run homer off Greeneville closer Nick Iezzi in the top of the seventh to win this one was staggering.
With Greeneville leading 5-4, Greeneville reliever Hunter Richards hit Sullivan South’s No. 8 hitter Brody Ratliff to lead off the seventh.
After that, Iezzi – who had been automatic all season as the Greene Devils’ closer – was summoned to the mound from center field.
Cody Pugh, the first batter Iezzi faced, bunted Ratliff to second before Haynie cleared the wall in left-center field to give Sullivan South a 6-5 lead.
“That’s baseball. That’s life,” Collins said. “(Going to Iezzi with the lead) is exactly how we wanted the game to go. And in life, even when things go exactly like you want them to go, it sometimes doesn’t work out in the end.”
Sullivan South’s next two batters – Drew Hoover and Sean Reed – reached on singles before Greeneville third baseman Adrian Bundy fielded a ground ball, stepped on third and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
The left-handed Hoover then finished off a complete game on the mound by retiring the Greene Devils in order in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two.
In his seven innings, Hoover gave up five hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Iezzi (4-3) suffered his first loss of the season in relief.
Sullivan South grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Greeneville starter Will Hurley.
With one out, Eli Jennings and Jackson Dean reached on back-to-back singles before Will Harris singled to score Jennings for a 1-0 lead.
After Ratliff walked to load the bases, Dean scored to make it 2-0 when Pugh grounded to short where Trey Massengill fielded the ball and fed Richards at second for the second out of the inning.
Richards’ throw to first in an attempt to turn a double play skipped past first baseman Walker Townsley, allowing Harris to score for the 3-0 lead.
Greeneville scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.
Bundy led off with a walk, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Parker Shipley and scored from second when Massengill hit a liner right at Jennings at short that he couldn’t glove.
Ayden Cheney reached on a bunt single to put runners at first and second before Avery Collins crushed his fourth home run of the season to straight-away center field for the 4-3 lead.
Sullivan South tied it 4-4 with an unearned run in the fourth.
With one out, Harris reached when Greeneville right fielder Preston Justice misplayed a fly ball. An out later, Pugh drove in Harris with a double to the gap in right to tie it.
Greeneville took a 5-4 lead in the sixth. Iezzi reached on a one-out single, was balked to second and scored on a two-out single to center by Richards.
Avery Collins finished 2-for-3.
Hurley pitched the first four innings for Greeneville. He gave up six hits, four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out two.
Other than hitting Ratliff to lead off the seventh, Richards pitched two perfect innings and struck out three.
The loss means Greeneville’s eight seniors – Bundy, Cheney, Avery Collins, Hurley, Iezzi, Massengill, Richards and Townsley – have played their last high school game.
“To watch these guys grow and become young men is what you do this for,” Andy Collins said. “For me, it’s not the wins and losses. It’s the relationships you make.
“Every one of these guys who is graduating is going on to do bigger and better things in life, no doubt. It’s like (Greeneville assistant coach Bryan Everhart) was telling them after the game – my heart is full with them. It didn’t take a state championship to make my heart full for these kids.”