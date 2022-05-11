JEFFERSON CITY — Tough as Tuesday’s outcome was, Greeneville won’t have to wait long for another chance.
Top-seeded Grainger clinched its spot in the District 2-3A tournament championship, as well as the Region 1-3A semifinals, with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Greene Devils at Carson-Newman’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Greeneville (15-18-1) can earn a rematch if it defeats Claiborne on Wednesday, and a win over Grainger would force Thursday’s if-necessary district championship game.
Eli May lined a one-out payoff pitch into right field, sending Ryland Burchett home for the walk-off run in the ninth inning. Burchett had hit a one-out single to get on base before taking second on a passed ball.
May also played a role in the tying run, which came in devastating fashion for the Greene Devils. With two outs in the seventh, May reached on a shortstop fielding error which allowed Jaxon Maxey to score from third, tying the game 2-2.
In fact, Greeneville’s only two errors of the game resulted in runs. The first came when Hunter Smith reached on a two-out third baseman error in the first inning, which allowed Trever Johnson to tie the game 1-1.
“If we execute, make a few plays defensively, we win the ball game,” Greeneville coach Andy Collins said.
Collins was otherwise pleased with the pitchers’ duel — pitting Gage Spano against Grainger’s Virginia Tech signee Brady Smith.
Spano went six innings and struck out seven, allowing an unearned run on four hits with two walks.
“I was just hitting spots with my fastball, throwing off-speed and locating it when I needed to,” Spano said. “This hurts, but it’s baseball. It happens. Just have to forget about it and come back tomorrow.”
Carson Quillen pitched the seventh inning and struck out two before AJ Smith threw the final 1.1 frames.
Smith threw a total of 8.0 innings for the Grizzlies, briefly leaving for one out before reentering. He struck out 13 and walked three while allowing one earned run on two hits.
Colton Richards doubled in Parker Shipley for the Greene Devils’ first run three batters into the game.
Shipley put Greeneville ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth with his two-out triple, sending Carson Norris home.
Ian Dortch batted 2-for-3 to lead Grainger at the plate, while Landon Dalton tripled and Smith doubled.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils face Claiborne for survival at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
That winner will then face Grainger at 5 p.m. for the District 2-3A championship, needing a win against the Grizzlies to force Thursday’s if-necessary championship.