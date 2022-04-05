A tough non-conference schedule led to a fun district opener for Greeneville – again.
The Greene Devils needed just 47 minutes to win their conference opener by mercy rule, taking down Sullivan East 9-0 at Burley Stadium on Tuesday night.
Blake Rogers hardly celebrated when he scored the first of his two goals in the second minute. It was business as usual for the Greene Devils (3-3, 1-0 District 1-2A), who led 6-0 at halftime and didn’t allow a shot on goal. Greeneville took 12 shots on goal, with several more grazing the post or crossbar.
“We’ve been working on our forwards up top, kind of interchanging and mixing up their positions just so we’re not so predictable in that final third,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We obviously wanted to play fast, good one-two touch soccer, but that was our main thing was having those three guys up there, mixing it up and finding them early on the back line.”
The Patriots (0-3, 0-1) had a devil of a time defending it. Rogers and Brody Inscore both scored two goals to lead the Devils.
Rogers scored from the top of the 18 for his first goal, and Austin Beets crossed the ball into the 6-yard box to set up Rogers again. Rogers headed the ball in for a 3-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Cooper Shepard slotted the ball into the net during the fifth minute to quickly give Greeneville all the cushion it really needed.
Brady Quillen ended an 11-minute scoring drought from inside the 6-yard box in the 18th, after Zack Barnes had crossed to him. Shelton’s goal in the 21st minute made it 5-0, before Barnes went low and away in the 38th.
Graham substituted often. And the Greene Devils didn’t skip a beat when underclassmen took the pitch.
“Some quality finishes there from those younger kids at the end,” Graham said. “They’re not just getting in, but they’re playing quality soccer too.”
Inscore, a sophomore, found the back of the net twice over the first five minutes of the second half. He drilled a straightaway shot from just outside the 18 to start the final 40 minutes, before striking again from roughly the same distance in the 45th minute.
One of Greeneville’s better finishes of the night came courtesy of freshman Simon Holt. Blayden Norton lobbed the ball from the right corner into the 6-yard box, where Holt leaped and finished both the attack and the match in the 47th minute.
“The one-touch off that cross, great way to end the match,” Graham said.
Kalem Fox recorded three saves for Sullivan East.
UP NEXT
Greeneville opens the Bearden Invitational against Oak Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Greene Devils then face Farragut at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and last year’s Class A state champion Austin-East – now a member of 2A – at 1 p.m. Sunday.