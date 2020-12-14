The Greeneville Greene Devils wrestling team went 2-2 and had two Lady Devils medal in the I-40 Duals at Stone Memorial High School over the weekend.
Greeneville’s Hunter Mason and Morgan Lowery went 4-0 for the weekend in the boys meet, while freshmen Jenna Baines and Morgan Cornelius went 3-1 for a third-place finish in the girls meet.
Greeneville’s Hunter Johnson, Leandre Dabney and Kodiak Cannedy continue to close in on 100 career wins. Johnson has 89, Dabney has 83 and Cannedy has 80.
Knoxville Halls 47, Greeneville 35
Greeneville’s LeAndre Dabney pinned Jeremy Peters in 3:26 at 120 pounds, Charles Dabney pinned Anthony Trollepe Kirk in 1:27 at 132, Mason earned a 19-2 technical fall over Ashlei Long at 138, Lowery pinned Cainon Elkins in 3:38 at 170, and Zac Chrisman pinned Hayden Woods at 220.
Wilson Central 72, Greeneville 9
Mason earned a 16-1 technical fall over Riley Fort at 138, and Lowery earned a 12-2 major decision over Brady Jarvis at 170 for Greeneville.
Greeneville 74, Sequatchie 0
Greeneville’s Cooper Johnson pinned Elisha Flores in 27 seconds at 113, Josue Castillo pinned Hunter Nolan in 2:10 at 126, Charles Dabney pinned Johnathan Bloom in 3:24 at 132, Ronald Velazquez earned an 11-4 decision over Eian Saltsman at 145, Andy Spano earned a 20-4 technical fall over Tavin Birdwell at 160, Lowery pinned Kaleb Edwards in 2:38 at 170, Spencer Schofield pinned Hyrum Edwards in 32 seconds at 182, and Chrisman pinned Angel Martinez in 2:53 at 220.
Greeneville 58 Chattanooga Christian 24
Greeneville’s Todd Wallin pinned Burke Gamache in 27 at 126, Mason pinned Jack Bennett in 3:36 at 138, Alex LeBlanc pinned Christopher Bell in 2:50 at 160: Lowery earned a 13-4 major decision over Ben Bumgarner at 170, Schofield pinned David Clem in 2:53 at 182, and Chrisman pinned Kaleb Bonastia in 4:46 at 220.
Greeneville will host West Greene and Volunteer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Greeneville Middle School will also wrestle Sullivan East Middle and Boone Middle.
FOOTBALL Region 1-4A Awards
Greeneville running back Mason Gudger has been named Region 1-4A football co-offensive player of the year along with Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins.
Elizabethton receiver/running back Troy Parker Hughes has been named the region player of the year.
Greeneville’s Rashard Claridy has been named co-defensive lineman of the year along with Elizabethton’s Trenton Taylor, and Greeneville receiver/defensive back Jakobi Gillespie has been named co-athlete of the year along with Grainger’s Dawson Holt.
Greeneville receiver Adjatay Dabbs is among six newcomers of the year.
Greeneville players named all-region include Nick Iezzi, Jaden Stevenson, Jackson Tillery, Brady Quillen, Isaac Brown, Trey Mayes, Sam Allen, Terry Grove and Clay Odom.
Greeneville players named honorable mention all-region include Grayson Hite, Misael Arellanes and Mikeal Pillar.