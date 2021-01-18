greene devil logo

The Greeneville Greene Devils wrestling team went 5-0 on Saturday.

Greeneville 72

Chuckey-Doak 0

Greeneville's Hunter Mason (132 pounds) and Alex LeBlanc (152) had pins.

Greeneville 57

Cocke County 18

Greeneville's Thomas Seemuth (285), LeAndre Dabney Jr. (120), Hunter Mason (132) and Hunter Johnson (145) had pins, while Zac Chrisman (220) earned a decision. 

Greeneville 48

Tennessee High 24

Greeneville's Kodiak Cannedy (160), Spencer Schofield (182) and Hunter Johnson (138) had pins.

Greeneville 54

McMinn County 30

Greeneville's Todd Wallin (126), Hunter Johnson (138), Kodiak Cannedy (170) and Morgan Lowery (182) had pins.

Greeneville 66

Sullivan South 12

Greeneville's Kodiak Cannedy (160) had a pin.

In the girls division, Jenna Baines went 2-2 with a pin.

The Lady Devils will travel to William Blount on Monday for the Governor’s Classic. The Devils will wrestle Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone at home on Tuesday.

