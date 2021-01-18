The Greeneville Greene Devils wrestling team went 5-0 on Saturday.
Greeneville 72
Chuckey-Doak 0
Greeneville's Hunter Mason (132 pounds) and Alex LeBlanc (152) had pins.
Greeneville 57
Cocke County 18
Greeneville's Thomas Seemuth (285), LeAndre Dabney Jr. (120), Hunter Mason (132) and Hunter Johnson (145) had pins, while Zac Chrisman (220) earned a decision.
Greeneville 48
Tennessee High 24
Greeneville's Kodiak Cannedy (160), Spencer Schofield (182) and Hunter Johnson (138) had pins.
Greeneville 54
McMinn County 30
Greeneville's Todd Wallin (126), Hunter Johnson (138), Kodiak Cannedy (170) and Morgan Lowery (182) had pins.
Greeneville 66
Sullivan South 12
Greeneville's Kodiak Cannedy (160) had a pin.
In the girls division, Jenna Baines went 2-2 with a pin.
The Lady Devils will travel to William Blount on Monday for the Governor’s Classic. The Devils will wrestle Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High and Daniel Boone at home on Tuesday.