The Greeneville Greene Devils will close their regular season with a non-region game at Class 6A Morristown East at 7 p.m. Friday.
Following a 23-0 loss at West Ridge last week, Morristown East is 1-7. The Greene Devils, coming off an 88-0 home win over Sullivan East, are 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Morristown East’s lone win was 42-7 over Cocke County at home on Oct. 8.
In its loss at West Ridge, Morristown East gave up 365 yards on the ground.
The Hurricanes had 191 yards offense with running back Ethan Ledford gaining 139 on 10 carries.
Morristown East quarterback Eli Seals completed seven of 23 passes for 44 yards and was intercepted twice.
Greeneville is averaging 443 yards – 222 passing, 221 rushing – and 56 points a game.
Senior running back Mason Gudger has rushed for 1,179 yards and 22 touchdowns on 109 carries.
Junior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 58 of 79 passes for 1,337 yards and 16 TDs with three interceptions.
Senior receiver Jakobi Gillespie, a Belmont University basketball commit who picked up football offers from Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt this week, has made 23 catches for 606 yards and seven TDs – all team-highs.
Linebackers Amanuel Dickson and Anthony Petersen lead Greeneville in tackles.
Dickson, a sophomore, has 47 stops, 29 assists, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
Petersen, a junior, also has 47 stops with 24 assists, 13 tackles for loss and a sack.