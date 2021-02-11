The most dangerous team in sports is the one that epitomizes its very definition, the one that works together for a common goal.
“It’s always a fight to fill your role on a team. Once you know it, that’s the first step. And the second step is just doing it consistently,” says Greeneville boys basketball coach Brad Woolsey. “A lot of times, you can know your role but don’t do it. But when you put the knowing and doing together, that’s when really good things happen.
“I think that’s where our guys are right now. Everybody knows what their jobs are to make each other better, to make us better, and they’re willing to do it.”
For sure, Woolsey’s Greene Devils are playing like a finely disciplined orchestra on hardwood. At 20-6, they’ve reached the 20-win plateau for the third straight season. With a 10-0 record in District 2-2A, they’ve locked up the No. 1 seed in the district tournament that gets underway next week.
And while the Greene Devils don’t want to look too far ahead, a second straight state tournament berth would be justice after being deprived of a trip to Murfreesboro when last year’s state tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got the pieces to do it. It’s a matter of whether or not we’re going to put ourselves in position to do it,” Woolsey said. “We have a chance to go do good things, but none of it’s a given. We gotta get better tomorrow. If we continue to do that, the rest will take care of itself.”
Juniors Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield – Greeneville’s top two scorers at 19.3 and 18 points per game, respectively – are the sopranos of the show. Each has the mastery of the basketball to easily be a soloist. But it’s their ability to coexist on the same stage that makes the Greene Devils brilliant.
“When I watch film, I try to watch for where we are mentally. What is our response after we make good plays?” Woolsey said. “You always see those guys giving each other 5 going back down the floor after one or the other makes a play.
“The biggest thing is they want to win. That’s the common goal. But the other thing is they’re just good kids. We’re really blessed to have good kids on this team who are fun to be around, fun to coach.”
Perhaps the reason Gillespie and Satterfield flow so well together is each brings a little something different to the concert hall. Gillespie’s slashes to the basket and seemingly effortless finishes at the rim are beautiful to watch. And Satterfield ripping the nets from downtown in unconscious fashion as he did with a school record nine 3-pointers in a 77-39 win over Cosby on Tuesday is jaw-dropping.
“Having both of those guys on the court makes it hard for defenses to guard,” Woolsey said. “When you have to worry about Kobi in some games, it lightens the load on Reid. And there are games where teams just want to try to take away Reid and that opens up things for Kobi.
“There’s really a symbiotic relationship there in that one is really helping the other. It’s pretty neat how that’s working out. As a coach, it’s a comfort knowing you have multiple guys who can put the ball in the hole on any given night.”
Gillespie and Satterfield are backed by strong instruments. Guys like senior point guard Connor DeBusk, senior post Trey Mayes, junior forward Terry Grove, sophomore guard Adjatay Dabbs and senior post Avery Collins are the woodwinds, if you will. The perfect complements.
DeBusk runs the floor, finds the open man and can also reach double figures in points. Mayes, Grove and Collins flex their muscles in the paint and on the boards. And Dabbs provides instant offense and lock-down defense off the bench.
The Greene Devils will host Class 3A Farragut on Thursday night. The Admirals knocked off a strong Maryville squad 66-62 on the road on Tuesday to improve to 11-10 overall and 9-5 in District 4-3A.
It will be Greeneville’s third game in four nights against a quality opponent following the win over Class A power Cosby on Tuesday and a 69-63 win over Class 3A Morristown East on Monday.
“We’re pleased with the way things are going right now,” Woolsey said. “But before the (Cosby) game, I told the guys, ‘This deal is kind of the way life is, too. Today is going to set the table for tomorrow,’ and that’s just a continuous thing every day.
“Playing well is not a guarantee. Anytime you’re playing well, you can’t just think, ‘Well, we’re going to play well tomorrow.’ That’s not the way I think. For me, it’s are we going to be willing to do the tough little things to be great?”