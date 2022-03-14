Greeneville and North Greene will look a lot different this year.
The Huskies, who earned their fourth state tournament appearance last season, lost eight starters and 10 total players to graduation.
Greeneville went 28-8 and won its district before graduating eight seniors in 2021.
And the lineups certainly aren’t the only offseason change. With the TSSAA adding Class 4A to baseball, Greeneville has since relocated to Class 3A. They’ll play in District 2-3A alongside Grainger, Cherokee Claiborne and Cocke County. Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Unicoi County and Volunteer from District 1-3A will challenge the Greene Devils in region tournament play.
North Greene remained in District 1-A along with Hampton, Unaka and University High. A return to the Region 1-A tournament would put the Huskies against Cosby, Hancock County, Jellico, Washburn or Clinch from District 2-A.
Meanwhile, last year’s District 2-2A runner-up Chuckey-Doak boasts a strong senior class which looks to bring home gold from the District 1-2A tournament this year. And while youthful West Greene didn’t enjoy a lot of diamond success last spring, the Buffaloes return the bulk of last year’s starting lineup with a year of experience. South Greene, meanwhile, features a senior-heavy pitching staff as the Joseph Tillery era begins.
Happy Valley and Johnson County will challenge the Black Knights, Buffaloes and Rebels for the District 1-2A crown. The top two teams from the district tournament will face Alcoa, Pigeon Forge, Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman or Union County from District 2 in the Region 1-2A tournament.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
With this many seniors back, Chuckey-Doak looks to grab the district title which narrowly eluded the Black Knights in 2021.
Though they went 15-17 overall, Chuckey-Doak finished third in the BRAC and reached the District 2-2A championship game, thus qualifying for the Region 1-2A semifinals and coming up short at Unicoi County.
“This year we have an experienced roster full of senior guys that have been playing together since they were underclassmen,” Black Knights head coach Jimmy Willett said.
Three of those seniors will see time on the mound — right handers Wade Fletcher, Jaylen Willett and Connor Lamons.
Look for senior Cole Lamons and junior Cadin Tullock to play big roles in the Black Knights’ offense alongside Willett. Seniors Datyn Bowman, Elijah Garber and newcomer Austin McBurnett, along with junior Dillon Shelton will add to the Black Knights’ offensive firepower this spring.
Look for underclassmen Christian Derry, Tony Hensley, Luke Myers and Nicholas Palazzo to contribute in key roles as well.
Chuckey-Doak begins 2022 with a 4:30 p.m. tilt at Volunteer on Monday. The Black Knights then visit North Greene the next day at 5 p.m.
GREENEVILLE
With eight seniors gone from last year’s 28-8 squad, which won the District 2-2A championship before falling to Sullivan South in the region semifinals, head coach Andy Collins expects to start “four or five freshmen” every game.
Two will start for sure, according to the coach — Carson Quillen and Anderson Franklin. Quillen will likely rotate between catcher and shortstop while also pitching, while Franklin will play both second base and shortstop. Outfielders Carson Norris and Kobe Mundy, as well as catcher Noah Murray, will all start some.
The Greene Devils have just four seniors this spring, led by outfielder Preston Justice. Designated hitter Gage Spano and A.J. Smith, both right handers, return to the mound while Ty Casteel is back at first base.
Junior southpaw Parker Shiple posted a 1.5 earned run average and also batted .412 last season. Right handers Caden Fillers, Colton Richards and Eli House, also give Greeneville some pitching depth. Richards, a sophomore, struck out 30 batters over 28 innings last year.
Corbin Cannon will likely split time in the infield and outfield, with Martin Hayes vying for time at first.
The Greene Devils visit Claiborne on Monday before welcoming the Bulldogs to Dale Alexander Field Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
Having gone 27-10 last season, North Greene graduated 10 seniors from its 2021 roster. Eight of them were starters, who led the Huskies to a district championship and back to the state tournament after crushing Coalfield 12-0.
North Greene coach Jason Lowe, who’s coached the Huskies to Murfreesboro twice (2017, 2021), has just two seniors on this year’s varsity squad — Jeshua Crawford and Brady Harkleroad. Tanner Sexton, a junior, also gives North Greene some much-needed experience at catcher and second base.
Harkleroad returns at shortstop, with Crawford resuming his duties on the mound and in the outfield.
Damian Burns, a junior transfer from West Greene, will also see time behind the plate. Drexel Gant is projected to pitch and play outfield after transferring from New Jersey.
Junior first baseman and pitcher Seth Charlton is the only other upperclassman.
The Huskies begin their season Tuesday by welcoming Chuckey-Doak to Baileyton at 5 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
Joseph Tillery hit the ground running when he took the South Greene job toward the end of October.
The program’s second head coach since the end of the 2021 season, Tillery inherits a program which went 9-22 overall last year with a 3-7 conference mark. But the Rebels, who seek their first region tournament berth since reaching the sectional round in 2016, return several seniors including four all-conference selections.
South Greene features a senior-heavy pitching staff led by Hayden Hartman, Nathan Lisenby and Jesse Lawing. Lisenby and Hartman earned first-team All-Conference honors in 2021, with Lawing being named to the second team.
Fellow senior Isaac Collins, who’s led South Greene in batting average since his freshman season, is back at first base after earning second-team All-Conference accolades. He hit .449 last season, while Lisenby and Hartman both batted at least .324.
Lawing returns to the outfield, and Hartman to catcher when he’s not pitching. Senior Tucker Brown will see time in the outfield, while Lisenby could play multiple positions.
“I feel good about this group,” Tillery said. “I have confidence they can get the job done.”
The Rebels begin their season Monday against Happy Valley. First pitch from Rebel Hill is set for 5 p.m.
WEST GREENE
West Greene took its lumps last year, but those freshmen and sophomores gained valuable varsity experience.
Look no further than the 2021 Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Mason McCamey. Now a sophomore, McCamey hit .386 in 2021 and led the Buffaloes with 11 starts on the mound.
Not to mention, two-time All-Conference selection Keith Valentine is back for hie senior year. Valentine has a .387 career batting average with 58 hits in only 54 varsity games, after COVID ended his sophomore year.
Juniors Jaden Gregg and Austin Wampler are back in the outfield and can “wreak havoc on the bases,” according to head coach Adrian Sauceman. The coach also expects a big year from sophomore Judson Higgins, who will bat at the top of the order and play middle infield as well as catcher.
Senior pitcher Cameron Wilhoit, who missed the 2021 season after losing his sophomore year to COVID, returns to the mound and outfield. Sophomore Maddox Garber appeared in nine games last spring and looks to contribute at the plate. Look for Dylan Dodson, Justin Tweed, Conner Campbell and Braden McCamey to contribute as well.
The Buffaloes went 3-23 last season, with a 1-11 conference mark.
“We went through plenty of lumps and growing pains but we’re excited about the progress this group has made in the off-season and preseason,” Sauceman said. “More than anything, this team just likes to compete and get after it.”
The Buffaloes begin the season on the road Monday with a 5 p.m. first pitch at Johnson County.