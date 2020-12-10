greene devil logo

greene devil logo

greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo

KINGSPORT — The Greeneville bowling team closed the conference portion of its regular season schedule by splitting the boys and girls matches at Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.

In the girls match, both teams split the individual points in the first game, but the Lady Devils claimed a 5-3 advantage behind Kaylee Wallen and Hannah Gass’ 139 and Miranda Delbridge’s 133. The Lady Indians were led by Kayla Southerland’s 200 and Amanda Scott’s 160.

In game two, Dobyns-Bennett closed the gap by taking four of the individual wins as Southerland came in with a 193. Gass topped out at 132 to help Greeneville hold on to a 9-7 lead.

In the third game, the teams again split the individual points. Gass ended her day with a game-high 152 and Wallen a 144 to help the Lady Devils claim a 17-10 win and improve their record to 3-2. Scott would closed her day with a 206, while the Lady Indians fell to 3-3.

In the first game of the boys match, Dobyns-Bennett jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Blake McReynolds’ 192 and Peyton Keese’s 185. Greeneville’s lone point came from Cliff Doughty’s 174.

In game two, the Indians stretched their lead to 14-2 as Keese rolled a 219 and McReynolds a 217. Casey Doughty had the high game for Greeneville with a 132.

In the final game, Keese continued the hot hand by rolling a 238 and Zane Whiston a 192 to give the Indians (5-1) a 24-3 win. The Greene Devils (0-6) were led by Gabe Carpenter’s 151.

Greeneville travels to Sevier County on Dec. 17.

Recommended for you