KINGSPORT — The Greeneville bowling team closed the conference portion of its regular season schedule by splitting the boys and girls matches at Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.
In the girls match, both teams split the individual points in the first game, but the Lady Devils claimed a 5-3 advantage behind Kaylee Wallen and Hannah Gass’ 139 and Miranda Delbridge’s 133. The Lady Indians were led by Kayla Southerland’s 200 and Amanda Scott’s 160.
In game two, Dobyns-Bennett closed the gap by taking four of the individual wins as Southerland came in with a 193. Gass topped out at 132 to help Greeneville hold on to a 9-7 lead.
In the third game, the teams again split the individual points. Gass ended her day with a game-high 152 and Wallen a 144 to help the Lady Devils claim a 17-10 win and improve their record to 3-2. Scott would closed her day with a 206, while the Lady Indians fell to 3-3.
In the first game of the boys match, Dobyns-Bennett jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Blake McReynolds’ 192 and Peyton Keese’s 185. Greeneville’s lone point came from Cliff Doughty’s 174.
In game two, the Indians stretched their lead to 14-2 as Keese rolled a 219 and McReynolds a 217. Casey Doughty had the high game for Greeneville with a 132.
In the final game, Keese continued the hot hand by rolling a 238 and Zane Whiston a 192 to give the Indians (5-1) a 24-3 win. The Greene Devils (0-6) were led by Gabe Carpenter’s 151.
Greeneville travels to Sevier County on Dec. 17.