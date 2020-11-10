The Greeneville Greene Devils kicked off their 15th season of bowling on Saturday at Cherokee.
In boys, Cherokee defeated Greeneville 25-2. The Chiefs jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Carter Cuthrell’s 226 and Zed Teaster’s 178. The Greene Devils were paced by David Carpenter’s 142 and Cliff Doughty’s 140. In game two, Cherokee took a 15-1 lead as Teaster rolled a 170 and Caleb Helton a 156. Doughty rolled a 136 for Greeneville. In game three, Teaster finished with a 220. Doughty ended the first match with a career-high 194.
In girls, Cherokee defeated Greeneville 22.5-4.5. The Lady Chiefs grabbed a 7-1 advantage as Shelby Cuthrell (179) and Alyssa Haun (142) came in with top scores. The Lady Devils were paced by Miranda Delbridge (169) and Kaylee Wallen (144). In the second game, Cherokee extended its lead to 11.5-2.5 behind Haley Taylor’s 148 and Cuthrell’s 141. Top scorer for Greeneville was Wallen, who rolled a 137. In the final game, Cuthrell rolled a 138 and Taylor a 126 for Cherokee. Delbridge rolled a 140 for Greeneville, while Amora Klepper finished with a 120.
In the boys’ second match — a 22-5 win by Cherokee — Teaster rolled a 224 to help the Chiefs jump to a 6-2 lead. David Carpenter came in with a 175 for Greeneville. In the second game, the teams split the individual points, but Cherokee picked up the team points for an 11-5 advantage. Caleb Helton rolled a 213 and Teaster a 194. Cliff Doughty came in with a 160 and Gabe Carpenter a 138 for Greeneville. In the final game, Teaster finished a 623 series by rolling a 205 followed by Jesse Gladson’s 200. Doughty ended his day with a 155 and David Carpenter a 147.
In the girls’ second match, the Lady Cherokees won 24-3. Olivia Hall came in with a 172, Alyssa Haun a 143 and Haley Taylor a 142 as Cherokee grabbed a 7-1 lead. The same scores held up through the second and third games as the Lady Chiefs closed the win behind Haun’s 166 and 144, followed by Lilly Henley’s 130. The Lady Devils’ Miranda Delbridge topped out with a 136, Kaylee Wallen a 134 and Amora Klepper a 121.
Greeneville will face Chuckey-Doak at 4 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Lanes.