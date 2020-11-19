The Greeneville Greene Devils worked their tails off last season only to be robbed of the ultimate goal of playing in the state tournament when the tourney was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
It hurt like heck. And while the Devils have every right to be bitter, Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey thinks his team has moved on as another season has gotten underway.
“I think these kids just like playing so much that they probably aren’t even thinking about the fact they didn’t get to finish last year,” Woolsey said. “I think they’re thinking it’s just time to play again as opposed to thinking about what they missed out on.”
Greeneville went 26-6 overall, 12-0 in District 2-2A, throttled Grainger 76-46 in the district tournament championship game, ran past Sullivan South 87-70 in the Region 1-2A championship game and outgunned Fulton 97-84 in the Class 2A sectional.
Just how hot were the Greene Devils heading into their first state tournament since 2014? They had reeled off nine straight mostly lopsided wins, and they had won 20 of their final 22 games.
“I’m sure if the guys start thinking about tournament time, they’re thinking, ‘Let’s do this again. Let’s get down the road and actually get to enjoy it this time,’” Woolsey added. “But I think right now they’re just happy to be on the floor again.”
Greeneville returns the bulk of its roster from last season, including leading scorers Reid Satterfield and Jakobi Gillespie.
Satterfield, a 6-foot-3 junior swingman, averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while being named all-state a year ago.
Gillespie, a 6-1 junior swingman, averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
“For us offensively, it’s just about us taking good shots,” Woolsey said. “The guys we have coming back should be able to do that well. That should be a strength for us.”
Gillespie is one of seven football players who hadn’t joined the basketball team through last week due to Greeneville’s deep postseason run on the gridiron.
Gillespie has been a major contributor to Greeneville’s football success as a receiver, catching 16 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns through the Greene Devils’ second-round win at Anderson County on Nov. 13.
On a few of Gillespie’s catches, he has outjumped defenders for the ball.
“Kobi has continued to get stronger physically,” Woolsey said. “You watch him on the football field and you can see where the plays he’s making out there could very easily translate to even more success for him on the basketball court. We’re hoping that’s going to hold true.”
Connor DeBusk, a 5-9 senior, returns at point guard after averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and five assists last season.
While Greeneville appears to have plenty of offense, they must figure out how to replace graduated center Austin Loven. At 6-4, Loven was the Greene Devils’ leader on the defensive end.
The heir apparent to Loven is Terry Grove, a 6-4 junior who averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while averaging 13 minutes of playing time last season. He also blocked eight shots.
“Austin was a great communicator who played his butt off all the time,” Woolsey said. “Of the guys coming back this year, Terry would be the guy to take on that role. He’s not as good of a communicator at this point as Austin was, but he can do it and he kind of gets into that mode sometimes. And he has some really good defensive instincts and does the things you have to do as a big man.”
Bradley Wells, a 6-4 junior, and Avery Collins, a 6-2 senior, will be counted on to defend the paint and grab rebounds off the bench.
Trey Mayes, a 5-10 senior swingman, is a candidate for Greeneville’s fifth starting spot. He averaged 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes a game last season.
Adjatay Dabbs, a 6-1 sophomore guard, could be a scorer on the rise for Greeneville. In just six minutes a game last season, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
GREENEVILLE GREENE DEVILS
No. Name Grade
2 Connor DeBusk Sr.
3 Jakobi Gillespie Jr.
4 Adjatay Dabbs So.
5 Reid Satterfield Jr.
11 Jackson Tillery Jr.
12 Reid Cannon Sr.
22 Jayquan Price So.
23 Terry Grove Jr.
24 Keelen Lester Jr.
33 Bradley Wells Jr.
34 Avery Collins Sr.
35 Trey Mayes Sr.
GREENE DEVILS
2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Dec. 1 at Morristown East
Dec. 4 at Grainger
Dec. 8 SOUTH GREENE
Dec. 12 Buckhorn (Ala.) at Science Hill
Dec. 14 DOBYNS-BENNETT
Dec. 18 vs. Alcoa at Knox Webb
Dec. 19 at Knox Webb
Dec. 26-31 Arby's Classic at Tennessee High
Jan. 4 at Jefferson County
Jan. 5 at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 8 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Jan. 12 at West Greene
Jan. 15 CLAIBORNE
Jan 18 at Daniel Boone
Jan. 19 JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jan. 21 GRAINGER
Jan. 26 at South Greene
Jan. 30 at Dobyns-Bennett
Feb. 2 CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 5 at Chuckey-Doak
Feb. 8 MORRISTOWN EAST
Feb. 9 WEST GREENE
Feb. 12 at Claiborne