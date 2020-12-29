Greeneville offensive lineman Clay Odom, linebacker Isaac Brown and defensive back Jakobi Gillespie have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state football team.
Odom anchored an offensive line that helped Greeneville roll up 4,206 yards offense – 2,356 on the ground, 1,850 through the air – en route to a 9-4 season.
Brown led Greeneville’s defense with 71 tackles, 61 assists, seven tackles for loss and three sacks – all team-highs.
Gillespie had 34 tackles, 10 assists, four tackles for loss, a team-high three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups.
The Class 4A all-state team:
OFFENSE
QB – Rivers Hunt, Hardin County, Sr.
QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, Jr.
RB – John Whitley, Hardin County, Sr.
RB – Isiah McClaine, Lexington, So.
RB – Gavin Noe, Anderson County, So.
WR – Desmond Nokes, DeKalb County, Sr.
WR – Parker Hughes, Elizabethton, Sr.
WR – Kaydin Pope, Hardin County, Jr.
OL – Ian Poe, Tullahoma, Jr.
OL – Clay Odom, Greeneville, Sr.
OL – Fletcher Gibson, Sullivan South, Jr.
OL – Cole Morganstern, Elizabethton, Sr.
OL – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton, Jr.
ATH – Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma, Sr.
K – Connor Wood, Lexington, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Grant Reeder, Nolensville, Sr.
DL – Trenton Taylor, Elizabethton, Jr.
DL – Kevarius Smith, Springfield, Jr.
DL – Josh Williams, Lexington, Sr.
LB – Blaine Savage, East Hamilton, Sr.
LB – Deuce Morton, Elizabethton, Sr.
LB – Isaac Brown, Greeneville, Jr.
LB – Christian Stacey, Marshall County, Sr.
DB – Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Sr.
DB – Elijah Donaldson, Creek Wood, Sr.
DB – Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Jr.
DB – Jordan Smith, Lexington, Sr.
ATH – Jadian Stewart, Haywood, Sr.
P – Daniel Bethel, Anderson County, Sr.