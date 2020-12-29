Greeneville offensive lineman Clay Odom, linebacker Isaac Brown and defensive back Jakobi Gillespie have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state football team.

Odom anchored an offensive line that helped Greeneville roll up 4,206 yards offense – 2,356 on the ground, 1,850 through the air – en route to a 9-4 season.

Brown led Greeneville’s defense with 71 tackles, 61 assists, seven tackles for loss and three sacks – all team-highs.

Gillespie had 34 tackles, 10 assists, four tackles for loss, a team-high three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups.

The Class 4A all-state team:

OFFENSE

QB – Rivers Hunt, Hardin County, Sr.

QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, Jr.

RB – John Whitley, Hardin County, Sr.

RB – Isiah McClaine, Lexington, So.

RB – Gavin Noe, Anderson County, So.

WR – Desmond Nokes, DeKalb County, Sr.

WR – Parker Hughes, Elizabethton, Sr.

WR – Kaydin Pope, Hardin County, Jr.

OL – Ian Poe, Tullahoma, Jr.

OL – Clay Odom, Greeneville, Sr.

OL – Fletcher Gibson, Sullivan South, Jr.

OL – Cole Morganstern, Elizabethton, Sr.

OL – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton, Jr.

ATH – Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma, Sr.

K – Connor Wood, Lexington, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Grant Reeder, Nolensville, Sr.

DL – Trenton Taylor, Elizabethton, Jr.

DL – Kevarius Smith, Springfield, Jr.

DL – Josh Williams, Lexington, Sr.

LB – Blaine Savage, East Hamilton, Sr.

LB – Deuce Morton, Elizabethton, Sr.

LB – Isaac Brown, Greeneville, Jr.

LB – Christian Stacey, Marshall County, Sr.

DB – Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Sr.

DB – Elijah Donaldson, Creek Wood, Sr.

DB – Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Jr.

DB – Jordan Smith, Lexington, Sr.

ATH – Jadian Stewart, Haywood, Sr.

P – Daniel Bethel, Anderson County, Sr.

