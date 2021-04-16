JOHNSON CITY – For the second straight night on Friday, the Greeneville Greene Devils made five errors.
This time, though, the miscues didn’t cost them a win.
The Greene Devils pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Karns Beavers in a non-district game at Cardinal Park.
Greeneville, now 16-5, gave up five unearned runs in an 8-5 loss at Crockett on Thursday. The Greene Devils play two games on Saturday, first against Cocke County at 11 a.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport and then against Clinton at 4 p.m. at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Greeneville took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Nick Iezzi and RBI singles from Walker Townsley and Hunter Richards.
Karns (8-14) loaded the bases in the top of the sixth on two walks and a misplayed pop fly by Adrian Bundy in right field before Iezzi struck out Jackson Fieldon to end the inning. In his only inning of work, Iezzi walked one and struck out two.
Richards retired Karns in order in the seventh, striking out one, to notch his first save.
AJ Smith (1-0) pitched two-plus innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out three.
Greeneville cranked out 11 hits. Ayden Cheney was 3-for-4 with a double; Avery Collins was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Richards was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Iezzi had a double and an RBI; Townsley had a hit and an RBI; and Trey Massengill and Bundy each had a hit.
Karns’ Riley Keegan took the loss. In three innings of relief, he gave up six hits, three runs (one earned), walked one and struck out three.