The Greeneville Greene Devils wrestling team defeated Volunteer 54-0 and West Greene 66-0 on Tuesday night, running its record to 7-2.
Zac Chrisman leads Greeneville with 11 wins on the season, while Morgan Cornelius leads the team in pins with nine.
The Greene Devils’ Hunter Johnson is closing in on 100 wins, sitting at 91. Michael Velez picked up his first varsity win and pin on Tuesday.
Greeneville 54, Volunteer 18Greeneville’s Hunter Mason pinned Brady Chatman in 33 seconds at 138 pounds, Andy Spano pinned John Ross in 3:09 at 160 and Spencer Schofield pinned Zeke Short in 1:28 at 182.
Greeneville 66 West Greene 0
Greeneville’s Morgan Lowery pinned Hunter Gregg in 39 seconds at 170 pounds, Schofield pinned Roger Marshall in 1:30 at 195, and Velez pinned Nuno Castells in 4:24 at 113.
In girls, Morgan Cornelius pinned Hannah Roop in 24 seconds at 150 pounds.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Greeneville Middle had a night of exhibition matches with Sullivan East Middle School.
Luke Hall and Noah Murray picked up three wins for GMS. Noah Murray remains undefeated on the season. Gabriel Oakley and Garrett Doyle picked up two wins each. John Chapman, Brayden Weems, Jake Harrell and Charlie Harrell all picked up a win.