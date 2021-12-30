BRISTOL — As the PA guy at Viking Hall was introducing starting lineups for the Arby’s Classic quarterfinal between the Greeneville Greene Devils and the Dr. Phillips Panthers out of Florida on Wednesday, the size advantage for the bunch from Orlando was glaring.
But as the game played out, the heart of the boys from Greeneville was stunning.
In one of the biggest shockers in the 38-year history of the Arby’s Classic, Greeneville knocked off a Dr. Phillips team loaded with three major Division I signees and ranked No. 17 nationally 76-72.
The upset puts the Devils in the Classic semifinals for the first time since 1985. They will play Berkmar out of Georgia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s pretty euphoric,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “It’s one of those you just want to savor. It’s big time.”
Going into the game with Dr. Phillips, Woolsey said it would take multiple players making plays for Greeneville to have a chance.
He was right.
• Ja’Kobi Gillespie pumped in a game-high 35 points.
• Adjatay Dabbs added 18 points, 12 on four of five 3-pointers.
• Reid Satterfield had 16 points, 12 on four of seven 3s.
• Terry Grove scored four points and pulled down five rebounds. But more importantly, he helped limit Dr. Phillips 6-foot-10 center Ernest Udeh – a Kansas signee – to eight points.
• Jayquan Price came off the bench to hit a key 3.
• And Jackson Tillery – all 5-foot-7 of him – pulled down three rebounds while fearlessly drawing a couple charging fouls in the paint against a Dr. Phillips squad that boasts eight players 6-4 or taller.
“When you get in games like this, people talk about strategy and stuff but it comes down to kids making plays,” Woolsey said. “We just had kids making plays and it’s not just the plays everyone sees like the great step-back 3s. It’s Terry screening in. It’s Jackson doing his thing defensively.
“One time when the big 6-10 guy was rebounding, there’s Jackson right up there with him going after it. Everybody just did a great job.”
The Devils (10-3) also got a big contribution from the crowd, which cheered on the local underdogs.
“Coming into this, I had a little gladiator thought where Maximus had to win the crowd in Gladiator. I felt like if we won the crowd, it would help us,” Woolsey said. “When you play hard, play tough, you win the crowd. And we won the crowd because our guys were tough.”
At the jump, it appeared the David vs. Goliath matchup would go like it looked on paper.
The Panthers, with Udeh, 6-5 Mississippi State signee Riley Kugel and 6-4 Florida signee Denzel Aberdeen on the floor, controlled the opening tip and charged to a 9-0 lead two minutes in before Woolsey called time out to reset the Devils.
“We just had to be tough. We had to be nasty,” Woolsey said. “For about three and a half quarters, we were. There at the beginning, though, we were a little bit soft. But we toughened up there, locked in and then just made plays.”
The first to answer the call for Greeneville was Adjatay Dabbs, who scored the Devils’ first seven points on two short jumpers and a 3-pointer to pull the Devils within 11-7 midway through the opening quarter.
The Panthers (8-3) then flexed their muscle, throwing down three dunks – one from Aberdeen, two from Udeh – and dropping in a 3 from Jackson Slater in another 9-0 run for a 20-7 lead with 48 seconds to play in the first.
Greeneville responded with a baseline jumper from Grove and a 3 from the right corner by Price to cut the lead to 20-12 at the end of the quarter.
Dr. Phillips took its last double-digit lead, 25-14, when Jonathan Caicedo – a 6-6 guard – nailed a 3 from the right corner and threw down the fourth of seven dunks in the first half by the Panthers.
Greeneville, which made 12 3s in the game, then really caught fire from distance. Dabbs hit two 3s, Satterfield hit one and Gillespie hit another in a 13-3 run that pushed Greeneville to its first lead, 30-28, at the 2:36 mark of the second.
“We watched film of a team (that beat Dr. Phillips) in Florida and they had one guy who really made shots,” Woolsey said. “If you’ve got guys who can make shots, you’ve got a chance. Adjatay was just huge the first quarter and then everybody else picked it up after that. Had Adjatay not made the shots he did there early, we would have probably got run out of the gym.”
Dr. Phillips closed the second quarter with a 6-2 spurt, capped by a transition layup from Kugel for a 34-32 halftime lead.
The two teams played fairly even in the third quarter. Gillespie scored seven points, Satterfield hit a 3, Grove had a tip-in and Dabbs knocked down another 3 to give Greeneville a 47-46 lead at the end of the period.
With frustration setting in for Dr. Phillips, the Devils pulled away midway through the fourth.
Gillespie broke a 52-52 tie with a 3 and Satterfield followed with another beyond the arc for a 58-52 Greeneville lead with 3:31 to play.
Dr. Phillips spent the rest of the game trying to trade 3-pointers for free throws, and Greeneville sank 18 of 22 from the line to secure the win.
Gillespie hit 14 of 18 free throws in that span, including two that gave Greeneville its biggest lead, 62-53, with 3:06 left.
Aberdeen led Dr. Phillips with 30 points, while Slater had 16. Udeh finished with 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who outrebounded the Devils 22-18.