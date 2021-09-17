The way Greeneville’s offense is clicking right now, it seems anybody could step in and score for the Greene Devils.
In a 63-7 homecoming win over the Volunteer Falcons on Friday night at Burley Stadium, the Greene Devils tied a school record with 563 yards offense with nine players putting points on the board.
Starting quarterback Brady Quillen passed for two TDs and ran for another.
Starting running back Mason Gudger ran for two TDs.
Receiver Jakobi Gillespie had a TD catch and threw for another. Yes, threw for another.
Receiver Mason Laws had two TD catches, and fellow receivers Adjatay Dabbs, Jayquan Price and Jaden Stevenson each caught one.
Backup quarterback Corbin Cannon threw three TD passes.
And Cooper Graham kicked nine extra points.
Senior Kaitlyn Adkins did not score, but she was crowned homecoming queen.
“In games like this, we’re going to try to get a football to everybody who deserves to get a football,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Greene Devils improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-4A. “We’ve got a lot of dudes at the skill spots who need to touch it. And all the credit in the world goes to the offensive line the way they’re playing.”
Greeneville’s 563 yards of offense, which ties the school’s single-game mark set in a win against Morristown East in 1998, came on just 28 plays. If you do the math, that’s 20.1 yards a snap.
Quillen completed five of eight passes for 172 yards, while Cannon completed all three of his attempts for 186 yards.
Gudger rushed for 140 yards on 11 carries. Gillespie’s TD pass was 41 yards to Stevenson, and he caught two passes for 96 yards. Dabbs had 99 yards on two catches; Laws had 88 yards on two catches; and Price’s TD catch covered 75 yards.
“I knew we had to be close to the record (for yards in a game),” Spradlen said. “These guys are making big-time plays for long gains. Whether it’s a run play or a catch, it seems like everybody is going a long distance with the football, which is exciting.”
The Greene Devils went with some razzle-dazzle for their second score of the night.
On first-and-10 from the Volunteer 41-yard line midway through the first quarter, Quillen threw a lateral to Gillespie on the left side of the field, and Gillespie launched a throw deep down the middle of the field that Stevenson ran under for the score.
“Since Game 1, that play has been in the playbook,” Spradlen said with a chuckle. “The kids have been wearing the coaches out about doing it. It’s homecoming, so it was an opportunity to do it.
“Jakobi is a big-time player. He’s getting a lot of attention. And now he has a touchdown pass. He’s going to score any way he can.”
Greeneville’s defense had another stout showing as well. The Greene Devils held the Falcons and strong-armed quarterback Garrison Barrett scoreless in the first half, and they’ve still allowed just one first-half TD this season.
Volunteer (1-3, 1-1) tallied 289 yards on 54 plays for 5.4 yards per play.
Barrett completed 14 of 24 passes for 116 yards with one interception.
With Volunteer deep in Greeneville territory late in the second quarter, the Greene Devils’ Jackson Tillery came up with a pick to thwart the drive.
“I felt like the defense played good,” Spradlen said. “I’m telling you, Volunteer is better than people think they are. They have a good quarterback with good receivers.”
Next Friday, Greeneville will host Dobyns-Bennett, which improved to 5-0 with a 28-14 win over West Ridge last night.