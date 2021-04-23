Greeneville’s Colton Richards might not have been as sharp as ever on Thursday, but the freshman right-hander gutted out a complete game in a 13-3 run-rule win over the North Greene Huskies.
In five innings, Richards (3-1) gave up four hits, walked four and struck out six. All three North Greene runs came on a three-run homer by Dakota Robbins in the fourth inning with the game well in hand for Greeneville.
“I thought Colton was sharp through the first three innings,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “But I think sometimes the game can get away from you a little as a pitcher when you have a big lead and you know you don’t have to be as sharp. You can just kind of throw the ball up there.
“But overall, I thought he was really good. He did what he needed to do as a freshman playing against a team that was 17-4. He’s been very good for us. He’s growing and there’s a process.”
Thanks to Richards’ complete-game effort, the Greene Devils (21-5) will have plenty of rested arms when they play at Class 3A power Farragut at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Richards retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced, striking out four. The only two Huskies to reach base in the first three innings were Jonah Palmer, who walked with two out in the first inning, and Chance Campbell, who reached on a two-out error when Greeneville third baseman Adrian Bundy bobbled a backhand down the line.
The Greene Devils backed Richards with plenty of offense, cranking out 13 hits and scoring at least 10 runs for the fourth time in their past five games.
Greeneville sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Iezzi had an RBI single, Hunter Richards drew a bases-loaded walk, Walker Townsley pushed across a run on a fielder’s choice, Bundy had a two-run double to the gap in left field, Parker Shipley had a two-run single and Ayden Cheney had a sacrifice fly.
“It helps to put runs up like that quickly because you’re not sure (about North Greene),” Collins said. “They were 17-4 and ranked as high as (No. 1 in Class A) at one point. I know they have some pretty good athletes and can be a pretty good team.
“A lot of what we do is put pressure on and see how the other team handles it. If we can put pressure on the other team and they can’t handle it, it puts our team at ease. At that point, I think our guys say, ‘We’re going to have fun and do this.’”
Greeneville made it 9-0 in the second inning. Iezzi ripped a hard ground ball past North Greene second baseman Cayden Foulks for a single and wound up at third when the ball got past right fielder Micah Jones for a two-base error.
Iezzi scored when Will Hurley tapped back to the mound for an out and Robbins, North Greene’s first baseman, threw the ball away trying to cut down Iezzi who had strayed off third.
The Greene Devils made it 10-0 in the third when Trey Massengill reached on an infield hit with two out and Cheney followed with a single to center.
North Greene pulled within 10-3 in the fourth when Tucker Owen worked a one-out walk, Carter Morelock singled and Robbins homered to left.
“It’s my first home run. I put a good swing on it,” Robbins said. “I’ve been tweaking my swing throughout the season. When I hit it, I knew it felt good.”
Greeneville scored three runs in the fourth for the game’s final margin.
Iezzi and Hurley singled and Hunter Richards reached on a bunt to load the bases.
Iezzi scored when Townsley grounded into a double play. Bundy followed with a single to left that scored Hurley. Bundy then scored when Shipley reached on a bunt and Owen, playing third for North Greene, threw the ball away.
North Greene loaded the bases in the fifth on a single by Campbell, a walk by Carson Whaley and an error by Hurley at second on a ground ball by Palmer.
The inning fizzled, though, when Campbell was tagged out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch, Owen struck out looking and – after Morelock walked to load the bases again – Robbins grounded out to first to end the game.
“We’ve got to put this one behind us,” Robbins said. “We’ve got a really good baseball team. We’ve just got to look to the next game. We have bigger, more important games coming up. We just need to focus on those.”
NOTES: Bundy extended his hitting streak to six games. He’s hit safely in nine of his past 11 games with three doubles and 10 RBI. … Bundy’s error is just his second of the season at third. He has cleanly handled 28 of 30 chances there. … Massengill extended his hitting streak to six games, including two hits in each of his past five games. … Iezzi finished with three hits, giving him a four-game hitting streak. He had two hits in each of the other three games. … Hunter Richards has a four-game hitting streak. He’s hit safely in seven of his past eight games with five doubles and nine RBI. … Shipley has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games with nine RBI.