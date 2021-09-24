Like everyone else at Burley Stadium on Friday night, Greeneville defensive lineman Kameron Lester could feel momentum swinging toward Dobyns-Bennett early in the second quarter.
Greeneville had put two scores on the board in the opening minutes of the game, but the Greene Devils’ offense was suddenly sputtering and Dobyns-Bennett’s offense was suddenly marching toward what looked to be its first points.
With the Indians facing third-and-8 at the Greeneville 12, Lester – a 6-foot-1, 265-pound sophomore – exploded through the line for his second sack of the season, dropping Indians’ quarterback Noah Blankenship for a 14-yard loss.
Dobyns-Bennett then turned the ball over on downs when Blankenship threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-22, and Greeneville’s defense had preserved a two-touchdown lead in what would end up a 35-7 win.
“I felt like the guard couldn’t block me,” Lester said of his sack. “I hit him with the move the coaches have taught me and it worked. I just pushed him down and swam over him. I was just trying to make a play.”
Lester’s play was a microcosm of how well Greeneville’s defense has played this season. The Greene Devils, who went to halftime with a 14-0 lead Friday night, have given up just one TD in the first two quarters all season.
“We were expecting D-B to do a screen right there on third-and-long,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said of Lester’s sack. “Kameron just got through there. And with the speed Kameron has, the quarterback didn’t have anywhere to run but backward. That was a huge play.
“To get down the road and to win championships, you’ve got to have a good defense. Obviously, we’re going to be able to score points. But to win big games, you’ve got to play good defense and we did that again tonight.”
Greeneville, the No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in the state, improves to 6-0. Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 8-ranked Class 6A team, falls to 5-1.
Less than a minute into the game, senior running back Mason Gudger gave Greeneville a 7-0 lead with a 28-yard TD run on the Greene Devils’ third play from scrimmage.
On Greeneville’s first play of its next possession, junior quarterback Brady Quillen hit junior receiver with a pass that went for a 57-yard TD and a 14-0 lead at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter.
“It’s really important to set the tone,” said Gudger, who ran for 188 yards and four TDs on 13 carries. “Coach always tells us we can’t come out flat. We gotta come out and make big plays. We did that on the first two drives.”
Dobyns-Bennett took the second-half kickoff and put together a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 25-yard pass from Blankenship to Jonavan Gillespie that pulled the Indians within 14-7.
Dobyns-Bennett, though, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play and was penalized 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.
With the Indians unable to put the kick into the end zone for a touchback, Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie broke off a 66-yard return. Seven plays later, Gudger scored from a yard out to give the Greene Devils breathing room, 21-7, at the 2:27 mark of the third quarter.
Gudger added TD runs of 60 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.
Cooper Graham kicked all seven PATs for Greeneville.
Despite having the ball just 14½ minutes compared to 33½ minutes for Dobyns-Bennett, the Greene Devils outgained the Indians 382 yards to 168.
Quillen completed 10 of 15 passes for 137 yards and a TD with one interception. Laws finished with four catches for 102 yards.
Greeneville travels to Seymour on Friday.