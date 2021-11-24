Greeneville rolled into Rogersville on Tuesday afternoon to face off against the Cherokee Chiefs.
In boys, the Greene Devils jumped to a 6-2 advantage behind Casey Doughty’s 211, Trey Gudger’s 182 and Grant Litchfield’s 177. The Chiefs were paced by Jayke Leaverton’s 201 and Zed Teaster’s 184.
Cherokee cut the lead to 6-4 by taking the first Baker game 184-181. Greeneville rebounded and won the next two Baker games 177-153 and 166-153 to push the advantage to 10-4.
The Chiefs took the last two Baker games 201-140 and 161-158, making the score 10-8. The total pinfall from the Baker games swung in favor of Cherokee and tied the score 10-10.
The deciding points came from the overall series totals and swung toward Greeneville 1827-1785, giving the Greene Devils a 13-10 win and improving their record to 4-4.
In girls, the Lady Chiefs grabbed a 7-1 lead as Makenzie Donalds rolled a 167, Alyssa Haun a 158 and Cierra Laster a 142. Kaylee Wallen was tops for Greeneville with a 193.
The Lady Devils won the first two Baker games 118-117 and 119-93 to close the gap to 7-5.
Cherokee won the final three Baker games and the match 18-5. Greenville falls to 3-5.
Greeneville will host Sevier County at noon Wednesday.