Hunter Richards and Parker Shipley combined on a two-hitter as the Greeneville Greene Devils defeated the Cumberland Gap Panthers 10-0 in six innings in a District 2-2A game on Monday at Dale Alexander Field.
Richards (5-0) pitched the first three innings for the win. The senior right-hander gave up a hit, walked four and struck out seven.
Shipley, a sophomore left-hander, tossed the final three innings for his first save. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out three.
Richards lowered his team-best earned run average to 1.17. In 30 innings this season, he’s given up just 11 hits, walked 13 and struck out 41.
Shipley continues to provide quality innings on the mound, lowering his ERA to 1.37. In 15 1/3 innings, he’s given up 10 hits, walked six and struck out 22.
Greeneville, now 19-5 overall and 7-0 in the district, plays at Cumberland Gap at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greene Devils put Monday’s game away with six runs in the first inning.
A two-run single from Nick Iezzi and a two-run double from Richards were the big blows in the frame. Trey Massengill and Adrian Bundy also had hits in the inning, while Ayden Cheney, Avery Collins, Walker Townsley and Shipley all reached on walks.
Greeneville finished with 11 hits. Massengill, who leads the Greene Devils with 35 hits this season from the lead-off spot, was 2-for-4. He also had his team-leading 22nd stolen base and scored twice, giving him a team-best 38 runs scored on the season.
Richards was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. In his past six games, he is batting .600 (9-for-15) with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI.
Cheney was 2-for-3 with a double; Iezzi was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Townsley had a double; and Bundy and Corbin Cannon each had a hit.
The Greene Devils played errorless defense. Massengill made a backhand play on a hard-hit ground ball at short; Townsley made an over-the-shoulder grab of a popup in foul territory at first base; Will Hurley handled two ground balls at second; Cheney ran down a deep drive with an over-the-shoulder catch in left field; Collins blocked a pitch behind the plate on strike three and threw on to first to retire a batter; and Bundy handled two chances at third base and now has made just one error in 25 chances there this season.