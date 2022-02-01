MORRISTOWN — Four of Greeneville’s starting five got into foul trouble quickly. But Ja’Kobi Gillespie made sure the Greene Devils got the last laugh.
Class 3A’s third-ranked Devils earned their second win in four days over a ranked 4A program. Fittingly, Greeneville’s reigning state tournament Most Valuable Player threw down the finisher as the Greene Devils took a 74-71 win at Morristown East on Monday.
Despite missing three foul shots in the final minute, Greeneville (18-6) didn’t surrender the lead. Hurricane senior Braden Ilic, an ETSU signee, closed the gap to 72-71 with 25 seconds remaining on his corner 3-pointer. But his go-ahead triple in the closing seconds missed. Gillespie scooped up the loose ball and sprinted toward the goal, where he hammered a breakaway dunk with 1.2 seconds to play.
East (22-2), the state’s second-ranked 4A team, then lost the ball out of bounds, allowing Greeneville to drain the clock.
“At the end of the day, it’s about players making plays,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Ilic hitting that 3 in the corner, that’s just a player making a play, Kobi doing that, that’s just a player making a play.”
Gillespie didn’t hit from 3-point range but led the Greene Devils with 21 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter after a scoreless third.
Down 55-51 after Ilic’s third 3-pointer, Greeneville answered with an 11-2 run for a 62-57 lead – a run which included a Gillespie’s second slam along with a fast-break layup. Adjatay Dabbs started the run with a 3-pointer, and his off-balance jumper put the Devils up for good at 56-55.
Back-to-back triples from Terry Grove and Reid Satterfield gave Greeneville a 68-59 cushion with 3:26 to play.
Dabbs and Grove combined to hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points apiece, while Satterfield scored 15 with two triples.
GREAT GUARDS
Gillespie, a Belmont basketball signee, guarded Simpson – East’s All-State guard who has signed with UT-Martin football.
Simpson scored 21 points but didn’t hit a field goal until the second half. His lone 3-pointer tied the score 47-47 after three quarters. Five of his 11 fourth-quarter points came at the foul line.
“When Ja’Kobi is like that, he’s a great defender, not just a good one,” Woolsey said. “We had to rotate some guys on him too just because of some foul trouble. Guarding him is tough … Kobi did a tremendous job.”
FOUL TROUBLE
Grove, matched up against Ilic, hit two free throws for a 70-64 lead before fouling out at the 1:36 mark. Dabbs and Jackson Tillery each fouled four times, and Gillespie three. Greeneville finished with 25 fouls to East’s 19, although the Hurricanes committed the game’s final seven.
“Playing without fouling against guys like this is tough because they’re so good at going to the basket; they have such high skill and high motors,” Woolsey said. “I’d say (Grove) is shooting in the high 30s (percentage wise) from the 3, so he can shoot the ball pretty well. His 3s were huge, but his play around the basket was huge. Making plays, using shot fakes and then finishing at the rim.”
Grove scored three baskets from the paint in the first half, including a putback. After his first 3-pointer, Satterfield connected on a jumper and a three-point play for a 30-26 Devil lead. Greeneville led 38-34 at the break.
Kyle Cloninger added 15 points for East, which missed a game-tying layup after Caleb Hall’s late steal down 70-68.
Greeneville travels to Cherokee for a district game on Tuesday.
G 16 22 9 27 — 74
ME 20 14 13 24 — 71
G (74): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 21, Adjatay Dabbs 17, Terry Grove 17, Reid Satterfield 15, Jackson Tillery 4.
ME (71): Braden Ilic 24, Micah Simpson 21, Kyle Cloninger 15, Caleb Hall 5, Tyson Frost 3, Luke Dougherty 3
3-pointers: Braden Ilic 4, Adjatay Dabbs 3, Terry Grove 2, Reid Satterfield 2, Kyle Cloninger, Tyson Frost, Micah Simpson.