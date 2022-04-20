Greeneville’s Parker Shipley got a pitch every left-handed batter dreams of and he didn’t miss it.
With two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Shipley grounded a 2-0 fastball on the inside corner hard into right field to score Carson Quillen from second base for a crucial 7-6 walk-off win over the Claiborne Bulldogs on Wednesday at Dale Alexander Field.
“I knew the second baseman was playing back side on me so I knew I had a big hole on the right side,” Shipley said. “I just put a good swing on it and it got through into right field. It felt good.”
Shipley also picked up the win on the mound, tossing a perfect top of the seventh inning with two strikeouts.
The walk-off win is another huge boost for a young Greeneville team seemingly starting to put things together at the right time of the season.
The Greene Devils have won five straight to improve to 10-13-1 overall and 7-3 in District 2-3A. They play at Cherokee (10-10, 6-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday with second place in the district on the line.
That’s a position not many folks outside the program likely thought the Greene Devils would be in. After all, they lost eight seniors from last season’s 28-8 team. And this year’s starting lineup has consistently included freshmen and sophomores.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew we had potential,” said Shipley, a senior. “I just think some of the (young players) had to figure out how to play at this level once they got here. As they’ve gotten better, we’ve gotten better as a team.
“We’ve been putting together better at bats, we’ve gotten better pitching and we’ve been fielding the ball better lately, although we kicked it around a little more (with five errors) tonight than we have been. We’ve just got to keep doing those things well.”
One youngster who has had things figured out all season is Carson Quillen. The freshman shortstop/catcher/pitcher continued to rake at the plate on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI from the lead-off spot.
“He’s special,” Shipley said. “Coach (Andy Collins) already considers him one of the team leaders. I think he and I are supposed to pitch at Cherokee, so we should be good there.”
Greeneville trailed Claiborne 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Freshman Kobe Mundy sparked the Greene Devils’ rally with a lead-off double to center and took third on a sacrifice bunt by freshman Anderson Franklin.
Freshman Carson Norris then lined out to center field, and Mundy tagged up and scored to pull Greeneville even 6-6.
Quillen followed with a double to left and scored the game-winning run on Shipley’s base hit to right.
Greeneville finished with seven hits. Eli House was 2-for-3 and Preston Justice was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Norris was hitless but had two RBI on the sac fly in the seventh and a groundout in the fifth.
Sophomore right-hander Colton Richards drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched six innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs (three earned), walked one and struck out nine.
Claiborne’s Ty Pryse took the loss in relief. In two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs (one earned), walked none and struck out none.
Tyler Myatt went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Claiborne at the plate.
The Bulldogs drop to 7-16, 2-7.