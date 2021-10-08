Junior quarterback Brady Quillen ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Greeneville humbled visiting Oak Ridge 35-9 Friday night at Burley Stadium, keeping their regular season perfect at 8-0 and doing nothing to hamper their No. 1-ranking in the state among Class 4A football teams.
Coach Eddie Spradlen had warned his Greene Devils earlier that this Oak Ridge team was much better than their 2-4 season record would indicate, pointing out the rugged schedule the Wildcats had on their plate in 2021 after they finished state runner-up in Class 5A in 2020.
His Devils apparently heeded that warning, as they dominated the visitors with a solid offensive show and a defense that held a team loaded with Division 1 and Power 5 athletes in check.
“Physically, that was the most skilled team we’ve played this year,” Coach Spradlen said among the celebration on the field when it was over. “I feel really good about the way the kids responded. Defensively we made stops when we had to and kept them out of the end zone when they had good field position. It was a very good win for our football team.”
Senior tailback Mason Gudger had another standout performance, rushing for 194 yds. on 18 carries to move into third place in career rushing yards for Greeneville High School. Gudger now has 3,641 yds. in his career, moving past Dustin Moore (1992-93) who finished with 3,515 yds. Gudger now trails only first place Brigham Lyons (4,670 yds.) and second place all-time Desmond Dabbs (4,391 yds.).
Quillen got his team on the board early with a pair of first quarter touchdown passes, and on the night he hit 6-of-7 tosses for 115 yds. He also got his three touchdowns rushing and netted 54 yds. on 10 totes.
The initial GHS score came on the game’s opening possession, as the quick strike Devils moved 55-yds. in five plays, with Quillen finding Jakobi Gillespie, who made the catch and with a spin move left defenders grasping for air as he sped 34 yds. to paydirt. Cooper Graham followed with his first of five true extra point kicks.
Oak Ridge never got a first down in the opening quarter, but took advantage of some good field position handed them after the Devils got hemmed up deep in their own territory and took over at the GHS 28 following a punt return and a 15-yd. face mask penalty against the home team.
Unable to move the ball, Oak Ridge got a brilliant 44-yd. field goal from Efrain Rodriquez to cut the GHS lead to 7-3 with 3:20 left.
But Gudger returned the ensuing kickoff from his 15 to the 42, and three plays later the Devils were back in the end zone. Gudger broke right for 38 yds. He got 3 more up the middle before Quillen hooked up with Jaden Stevenson-Williams on a slant across the middle for 17 yds. and the score.
GHS made it 21-3 with 8:01 left in the half, moving 77 yds. in nine plays. Quillen scored on a 1-yd. plunge. There were two big pass plays in the drive. Quillen nailed Gudger on a fly pattern down the sideline for 49 yds., then found Gillespie in heavy traffic in the middle of the field for a 21-yd. gainer.
Oak Ridge then put together their best drive of the night, picking up their initial first down of the game and going on to move from their 27 all the way to the GHS 12, eating up over seven minutes of the clock in the process.
Greeneville dominated the game, but if there was a turning point, it had to come when the Wildcats got nothing out of that time-consuming drive, missing a 34-yd. field goal attempt with 38 seconds left in the game. That seemed to spell the end of the first half, but 38 seconds is way too much time for this bunch of Greene Devils.
On first down Gudger broke off a 62 yd. run that got the ball to the 18, then on the next play Quillen took it on in from there to improve the lead to 28-3 at intermission.
“That touchdown there was really big for us, as that hurt their feelings a little bit,” Spradlen smiled. “That extra score right before the half was huge.”
The defense for both teams shined in the second half, as each squad was able to muster only one touchdown.
Oak Ridge got the first one, again taking advantage of great field position when the Devils were backed up and had to punt from inside their own 10. Brock Moore of Oak Ridge got the return and returned it to the GHS 35.
The visitors scored in four plays, with De’Jauvis Dozier getting runs of 12 and 11 yds. before taking it home from 6 yds. out. The PAT was blocked and the score read 28-9.
Greeneville answered with a 74 yd. drive in 8 plays. A 34-yd. scamper from Gudger was key in the march. Quillen got the score on a 20-yd. run around end.
The Devils never threatened to score again as the GHS defense was stellar. Twice in the final quarter Oak Ridge moved deep into enemy territory and both times they were turned away with no points.
The first time they got to the 23 before a pass from quarterback Hayden Tarwater was dropped on fourth down. The next time they had the ball they moved to the 26, but on fourth down Greeneville’s Anthony Petersen caught tailback Isaac McGill in the backfield and spun him down for a loss.
Greeneville was able to run out the clock by picking up one first down, then taking a knee.
For the night the Devils finished with 383 yds. of offense, with 268 coming on the ground. They added 115 through the air. Oak Ridge netted 158 yds. with 112 coming on the ground.
Greeneville remains at home next week to take on Region 1 foe Sullivan East.
Score by quarters:
Oak Ridge 3 0 6 0—9
Greeneville 14 14 7 0—35
First Downs: OR-12, GHS-16
Passing: OR—8-13-0-46; GHS—6-7-0-115
Rushing: OR—36-112; GHS 33-268
Penalties: OR—0-0; GHS—6-55
Punt Avg: OR—3-38.7; GHS—3-33.7