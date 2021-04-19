greene devil logo

greene devil logo

greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo

KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Greene Devils baseball team defeated Clinton 8-7 and Cocke County 13-0 in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Saturday.

The Greene Devils, now 18-5, will host Cumberland Gap in a District 2-2A game at 5 p.m. Monday.

In the win over Clinton at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Greeneville scored four runs in the fifth inning for an 8-4 lead.

Hunter Richards led off the inning with a home run over the wall in left-center field, becoming the fifth Greene Devil to homer this season.

Adrian Bundy then crushed a double to center field, took third when Parker Shipley reached on a bunt and scored to make it 6-4 when Trey Massengill beat out a bunt.

Shipley and Massengill moved up on a balk, Avery Collins worked a one-out walk to load the bases, and Will Hurley singled sharply to center to score Shipley and Massengill for the 8-4 lead.

Clinton pushed across three runs in the seventh to pull within 8-7.

Aaron Harrington and Connor Moody singled with one out and scored on a double by Blake Lowe to make it 8-6.

An out later, Mac Lowe drove in Blake Lowe with a single to right to make it 8-7.

Richards then struck out James Cloud to notch his second save.

Greeneville used five pitchers with none issuing a walk.

Ayden Cheney drew the start and pitched 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs and struck out two.

Shipley followed with 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits and a run.

Avery Collins (2-0) pitched the fourth and fifth innings to pick up the win. He gave up a hit, an unearned run and struck out four.

Will Hurley, making his first appearance on the mound since April 3 due to arm soreness and throwing mostly fastballs, pitched 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs and struck out three.

Richards gave up a hit before getting the game’s final out.

Greeneville cranked out 10 hits. Massengill finished with two hits and an RBI; Collins had two hits and an RBI; Nick Iezzi had two hits, including the team’s first triple of the season; Hurley had a hit and two RBI; Richards had the home run and two RBI; Bundy had the double; and Shipley had a hit and an RBI.

In the 13-0 win over Cocke County at Hunter Wright Stadium, freshman right-hander Colton Richards (2-1) made his first start since April 2 due to close contact with a COVID-positive person and twirled a two-hitter.

In the five-inning game, Richards gave up two hits, walked one and struck out 10.

Greeneville had nine hits. Massengill had two; Cheney had a double and two RBI; Hurley had a hit and two RBI; Walker Townsley had a hit; Bundy had a hit and an RBI; Shipley had a hit and two RBI; Gage Spano had a hit; Cayden Fillers had a hit and an RBI.

Iezzi had an RBI when he reached on a fielder’s choice, and Martin Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI.

Three Greene Devils – Eli House, Collins and Hurley – were hit with pitches.

Recommended for you