KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Greene Devils baseball team defeated Clinton 8-7 and Cocke County 13-0 in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on Saturday.
The Greene Devils, now 18-5, will host Cumberland Gap in a District 2-2A game at 5 p.m. Monday.
In the win over Clinton at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Greeneville scored four runs in the fifth inning for an 8-4 lead.
Hunter Richards led off the inning with a home run over the wall in left-center field, becoming the fifth Greene Devil to homer this season.
Adrian Bundy then crushed a double to center field, took third when Parker Shipley reached on a bunt and scored to make it 6-4 when Trey Massengill beat out a bunt.
Shipley and Massengill moved up on a balk, Avery Collins worked a one-out walk to load the bases, and Will Hurley singled sharply to center to score Shipley and Massengill for the 8-4 lead.
Clinton pushed across three runs in the seventh to pull within 8-7.
Aaron Harrington and Connor Moody singled with one out and scored on a double by Blake Lowe to make it 8-6.
An out later, Mac Lowe drove in Blake Lowe with a single to right to make it 8-7.
Richards then struck out James Cloud to notch his second save.
Greeneville used five pitchers with none issuing a walk.
Ayden Cheney drew the start and pitched 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs and struck out two.
Shipley followed with 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits and a run.
Avery Collins (2-0) pitched the fourth and fifth innings to pick up the win. He gave up a hit, an unearned run and struck out four.
Will Hurley, making his first appearance on the mound since April 3 due to arm soreness and throwing mostly fastballs, pitched 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs and struck out three.
Richards gave up a hit before getting the game’s final out.
Greeneville cranked out 10 hits. Massengill finished with two hits and an RBI; Collins had two hits and an RBI; Nick Iezzi had two hits, including the team’s first triple of the season; Hurley had a hit and two RBI; Richards had the home run and two RBI; Bundy had the double; and Shipley had a hit and an RBI.
In the 13-0 win over Cocke County at Hunter Wright Stadium, freshman right-hander Colton Richards (2-1) made his first start since April 2 due to close contact with a COVID-positive person and twirled a two-hitter.
In the five-inning game, Richards gave up two hits, walked one and struck out 10.
Greeneville had nine hits. Massengill had two; Cheney had a double and two RBI; Hurley had a hit and two RBI; Walker Townsley had a hit; Bundy had a hit and an RBI; Shipley had a hit and two RBI; Gage Spano had a hit; Cayden Fillers had a hit and an RBI.
Iezzi had an RBI when he reached on a fielder’s choice, and Martin Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI.
Three Greene Devils – Eli House, Collins and Hurley – were hit with pitches.