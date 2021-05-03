Twelve high schools sent athletes to Greeneville on Friday night to compete in the annual Bill Brimer Invitational Track and Field Meet.
The Greeneville Greene Devils did not disappoint local fans, coming away with the meet championship over Morristown West and Jefferson County.
The Devils recorded seven first-place finishes and six second-place finishes.
Greeneville’s Jaden Stevenson won three events – 100-meter dash in 10.97, 200-meter dash in 22.77 and long jump with 21 feet, 2 inches.
Other first-place finishers were Mason Brandon in the 1600, Mason Laws in high jump, Keelen Lester in triple jump and J.J. Durbin in discus. The Devils also won the 4X100 relay.
Second-place finishers were Mason Gudger in the 100, Morgan Leach in the 800, Tai Edmonds in the 110 hurdles, Jayquon Price in high jump and Mikeal Pillar in shot put. The 4X800 relay was also second. The 4X400 relay was third.
The Lady Devils had perhaps their most competitive finish of the season, placing fourth behind champion Morristown West.
Emily Eppard won the 300 hurdles in a time of 47.86. The 4X200 relay also finished first. The 4X400 relay was second. Chloe Williford finished third in the 800. The 4X100 relay was third.
South Greene Boys, Girls 7th
South Greene’s boys finished seventh out of 12 teams and the girls finished seventh out of 15 teams at the Texas Roadhouse/DC/TC/Tri-Cities Sports Relays on Saturday.
The Rebels competed against teams from Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Tennessee.
In the boys meet, Dobyns-Bennett was first, Science Hill second and Daniel Boone third.
In the girls meet, Elizabethton was first, Dobyns-Bennett second and Daniel Boone third.
South Greene’s Isaiah Olson won the 100 and 200 meters. Logan Wagner was second in shot put. The boys 4X100 team of Olson, Jalen Ingram, Keshawn Engram and Dolan Arbogast placed third.
Jalen Ingram was fifth in high jump with a new personal record. Chandler Filler placed seventh in high jump.
The 4X800 team of Max Brown, Ronan Buss, Julian Bradley and Arbogast placed fourth.
On the girls side, South Greene’s Abbey King placed third in high jump and the 300 hurdles. Cadence Mancil finished third in pole vault, and Mackenzie Niston was eighth in discus.
Ava Clark placed fifth in the 200 meters, and Macy Snapp placed sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The 4X800 team of Snapp, Katie Krol, Sykanna Byrd and Riley Ottinger finished third.