It came down to the last event, the 4X400 meter relay, but the Greeneville boys track team won the Kyle Morrell Invitational in Morristown on Friday night.
Finishing first in three events, Jaden Stevenson was the top point man for the Devils. Stevenson won the 100 meters in 11.25, the 200 in 22.70 and the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches. He also teamed with Mason Gudger, Keelen Lester and Ajatay Dabbs to win the 4X100 relay in 44.06.
Morgan Leach added a win in the 400 at 52.53. Mason Brandon led the pack in the 1600 with a 4:41.93. The boys 4X800 relay consisting of Brandon, Leach, Russell Hickey and Lucas Greineder finished first.
Second place finishers for the Devils were Gudger in the 200 and the 4X400 relay team of Brandon, Christian Nicely, Jayquon Price and Leach. Greineder added a third-place finish in the 4X800 relay. Lester picked up a third place in the triple jump. J.J. Durbin finished third in discus.
South Greene's Chandler Fillers won the high jump at five feet, 10 inches, and Jalen Ingram was second at 5-8.
Emily Eppard won the 300 hurdles in 47.59 to lead the Lady Devils. The 4X400 relay of Eppard, Neveah Wedemeyer, Meredith Mulhollen and Emma Waddell and the 4X800 relay of Waddell, Anna Jackson, Camryn Miles and Chloe Wiliford picked up third-place finishes. The Lady Devils finished seventh out of 12 teams in the meet.
South Greene's Haley Kells won the 100 hurdles with a 17.50 and the triple jump with a 35-01.25, and Abbey King won the high jump at 4-10.