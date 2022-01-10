Kodiak Cannedy, Carson Dupill and Morgan Cornelius all added to their résumés over the weekend.
Cannedy and Dupill won their respective weight divisions in the Brawl In the Hall at Tennessee High, Dupill in the 106-pound weight class and Cannedy at 170.
Cornelius took first place at 138 pounds in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl at Johnson City.
The Greene Devil boys also got a runner-up finish from Zac Chrisman at 220 pounds, while Allie Shelton (114) did likewise for the Lady Devils.
With 108.5 points, the Greeneville boys placed second out of 18 teams from three states. St. Albans, W.Va., won the team title with 217.5 points ahead of runner-up Dobyns-Bennett (158.5) and third-place David Crockett (145.5).
The Greeneville girls placed sixth out of 24 teams in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawls at Johnson City. The Lady Devils scored 48.5 points as a team, with North Henderson, N.C., taking the championship at 76.5.
BRAWL IN THE HALL (BOYS) 106
Carson Dupill (22-5) placed first
Round 1 — won by fall over Gwen Peters (Virginia High), 1:30
Round 2 — bye
Round 3 — won by tech fall over John McCracken (Tennessee High), 18-3, 1:21
Championship Bracket — won by tech fall over Keelan Ventro (Central Wise) 17-2, 2:39
Championship — won by tech fall over Sam Gibson (Castlewood) 19-3, 4:43
120
Josue Castillo (15-8) placed fourth
Round 1 — won by fall over Owen Griffith (Sullivan East), Fall 0:37
Round 2 — won by fall over Philipe Silva (Chilhowie), 0:32
Round 3 — won by fall over Eli Moore (Tennessee High), 3:15
Championship Bracket — Sam Giordano (St. Albans) won by fall, 3:18
3rd Place Match — Isiah King (Elizabethton) won by decision, 8-3
126
Cooper Johnson (10-4) placed fourth
Round 1 — won by fall over William Peak (Central Wise), 1:29
Round 2 — won by major decision over JT Robinson (Dobyns Bennett), 11-2
Round 3 — won by decision over Jake Ferrell (David Crockett), 12-5
Championship Bracket — Matthew Mcafee (St. Albans) won by fall, 3:06
3rd Place Match — Slade Castle (Castlewood) won by fall, 5:50
132
Malik Harris (11-8) placed ninth
Round 1 — Joseph Hicks (Daniel Boone) won by fall, 0:52
Round 2 — bye
Round 3 — Moses Eads (St. Albans) won by fall, 1:07
Consolation Bracket — won by fall over Brian Presley (Elizabethton), 0:29
9th Place Match — won by fall over Skyler McCullough (Daniel Boone), 0:32
152
Noah Murray (11-7) placed fifth
Round 1 — won by fall over Evan Ludwig (Dobyns Bennett), 1:58
Round 2 — bye
Round 3 — Ethan Hylton (David Crockett) 18-2 won by fall, 1:08
Consolation Bracket — won by fall over Landon Hicks (St. Albans), Fall 1:04
5th Place Match — won by fall over Collin Davidson (John S. Battle), 1:57
160
Paul Anderson (6-5) placed sixth
Round 1 — won by fall over Jakob Roberts (Sullivan East), 3:07
Round 3 — Jacob Cao (Hardin Valley) won by tech fall 15-0, 5:38
Quarterfinal — Robby Irvin (Dobyns Bennett) won by fall, 1:09
Cons. Round 1 — won by fall over Farrell Kantsos (Castlewood), 0:47
5th Place Match — Giovanni Bautista (Morristown West) won by fall, 0:42
170
Kodiak Cannedy (15-2) placed first
Round 1 — won by fall over Jeremiah Turpin (Sullivan East), 0:46
Round 3 — bye
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Andres Avila (Daniel Boone), 1:29
Semifinal — won by fall over Colton Ferrell (David Crockett), 0:18
Championship — won by fall over Jason Pittman (John S. Battle), 0:30
195
Ross Cornelius (6-4) placed fifth
Round 1 — won by fall over Noah Burnham (Central Wise), 3:55
Round 2 — Kaden Foster (St. Albans) won by fall, 1:16
Round 3 — bye
Consolation Bracket — won by fall over Sam Hyatt (Dobyns Bennett), 0:51
5th Place Match — won by fall over Kade Bible (Tennessee High), 0:52
220
Zac Chrisman (8-1) placed second
Round 1 — won by fall over Charlie Grindstaff (Dobyns Bennett), 1:03
Round 3 — won by fall over Calum Saunders (Morristown West), 0:48
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Marshall Jones (Sullivan East), 4:25
Semifinal — won by decision over Sam Weddington (Tennessee High), 3-0
Championship — Jerran Allen (St. Albans) won by fall, 3:18
285
John Chapman (4-8) placed 14th
Round 2 — Austin Coe (Marion) won by fall, 1:49
Round 3 — bye
Cons. Round 1 — Ayden Turner (Hardin Valley) won by fall, 3:09
Cons. Round 2 — bye
13th Place Match — Cameron Bailey (David Crockett) won by fall, 3:17
FANDETTI-RICHARDSON BRAWL (GIRLS) 114
Allie Shelton (18-5) placed second
Round 1 — won by fall over Annaliegh Tinoco (North Henderson), 2:00
Round 2 — won by fall over Kira Waldow (Bradley Central), 0:54
Round 3 — bye
Championship Bracket — Allie Shelton won by fall over Emily Mattison (Science Hill), 2:22
Championship — Brianna Pontes (Bradley Central) won by fall, 2:13
120
Chloe Greenwell (7-15) placed 10th
Round 1 — Bella Hoffman (Fort Mill) won by fall
Round 2 — Shanyia Bond (Dobyns Bennett) won by fall, 1:10
Round 3 — Kennedi Judy (Daniel Boone) won by fall, 0:25
Round 4 — Jewel Lantrip (North Henderson) won by forfeit
9th Place Match — Stormy Hutchins (West Ridge) won by forfeit
126
Breanna Matthews (3-9) placed 13th
Round 1 — Tori Iams (Knoxville Halls) won by decision, 10-4
Round 2 — Tasia Neadeau (Swain County) won by fall, 0:35
Round 3 — Neveah France (Daniel Boone) won by fall, 3:01
Consolation Bracket — bye
13th Place Match — won by fall over Genavieve Guenard-Bennefield (Daniel Boone), 3:29
138
Morgan Cornelius (16-6) placed first
Round 1 — won by fall over Hailey Robinson (Sullivan East), 0:36
Round 2 — won by fall over Brooklin Stansberry (Bradley Central), 1:46
Round 3 — won by fall over Mariah Carver (West Henderson), 0:48
Championship Bracket — won by fall over Kaly Brookshire (North Henderson), 1:00
Championship — won by fall over Lilly Hosford (Knoxville Catholic), 2:38