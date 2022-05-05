The Greeneville High School bowling team has announced its awards for the 2021 season. Front Row: Bria Trohon (Teagan Welch Teammate of the Year), Gwendolyn Marion (Most Improved), Zach Wallin (Teagan Welch Teammate of the Year), Sophie McNeese (Tegan Welch Teammate of the Year), McKenzie Hopson (Miss Bowling); Back Row: Ariana Powell (Most Improved), Kaylee Wallen (Highest Average, Most Valuable Bowler), Grant Litchfield (Teagan Welch Teammate of the Year), Alex Litchfield (Highest Average, Most Valuable Bowler), Casey Doughty (Teagan Welch Teammate of the Year), Thomas Froburg (Most Improved), David Carpenter (Mr. Bowling); Not Pictured: Shane Candelaria (Most Improved).
